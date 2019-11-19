5 Best Ingredients for Hair Conditioner, No Matter Your Hair Type

Amodimethicone, Propylene Glycol, and Cetrimonium Chloride — no, we’re not in chemistry class. That’s a list of some of the most common hair conditioner ingredients. It’s a little much, right? Are you interested in looking for hair conditioner ingredients you can actually identify? If so, then you’ve come to the right place.

Read on to learn all about the best ingredients for hair conditioners and how to find them.

1. Coconut Oil

When you go shopping for conditioners, you need to check out the ingredients list. There’s a host of common ingredients you’ll find in most choices, so you’ll want to get familiar with them.

Once you know the common types, you’ll want to start seeking out the best ingredients. Coconut oil is one to watch for. Here are a few reasons it’s good for your hair:

Improves hair texture

Helps repair hair damage

Protects against protein loss

Adds a gorgeous shine to your hair

The best part about coconut oil is that it’s suited for all hair types.

You’ll only need a little (no more than a teaspoon) to massage through your hair.

2. Hydrolyzed Keratin

Hydrolyzed keratin is not only an ingredient but it’s also an important part of your hair. As much as 90% of your hair is made of keratin protein. This important protein helps make your hair and nails strong. So, is it any surprise it’s a popular conditioner ingredient? If you find a conditioner with keratin protein, then it will help strengthen your hair. It doesn’t matter what type of hair you have. This ingredient is a huge benefit.

3. Tapioca

No, we’re not talking about the pudding. Tapioca is one of the best organic ingredients for your hair. Tapioca is a type of starch that’s extracted from the Cassava root. The texture will remind you a lot of cornstarch, which can be off-putting. But, that texture is hat will suck up the gross oil in your hair. Tapioca is great for your hair because it’s hydrating and soothing. It’s good for all types of hair, but it’ll do wonders for those who suffer from a dry scalp. It also encourages hair growth.

4. Seaweed

You’ve heard about seaweed as a snack, but you likely didn’t know it’s also used in conditioners.

Seaweed is another natural ingredient that’ll make your hair sparkle. These underwater plants are full of Vitamins A and C, Zinc, and other minerals.

5. Rosemary

Rosemary is another ingredient you want to seek out in your deep conditioner. Rosemary has natural anti-inflammatory properties, so it’s extra soothing on your scalp.

It also helps nourish your hair and promote hair growth.

Now that you know all about the best ingredients for hair conditioners, its time to go shopping! Remember — never judge a conditioner by its bottle. Check those ingredients lists! Are you searching for more tips and tricks to keep you looking and feeling your best? Head on over to our health and beauty section for more of our latest content.