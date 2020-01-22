4 Cosmetic Enhancement Options That’ll Take Years Off Your Face

If you’re interested in cosmetic surgery, you’re not alone, because around 18 million people underwent plastic surgery and less invasive beauty procedures, such as laser surgery, in the US in 2018, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

1. Say Bye-Bye to Wrinkles and Lines

The most telling signs of aging are the pesky wrinkles and lines we all develop with age. Anti-Wrinkle treatment can help and is a great option for anyone who wants a quick treatment that doesn’t involve anesthesia or surgery. The facial muscles are injected with a small needle so there is only minimal discomfort.

The treatment lasts about 4-6 months and works best with repeated injections. This is a great option for anyone who simply wants to eliminate facial wrinkles with a noninvasive procedure.

2. Just (Thread) Lift It

Thread lifts and neck lifts are another way to rejuvenate your skin. This procedure is on the rise because it is more convenient and less expensive than traditional facelift surgery. Again, no anesthesia is needed for this procedure, which can be completed in just a few hours.

Threads are inserted through small puncture sites, lifting the skin. They’re typically absorbed by the body after the procedure. If you have skin sagging you want to get rid of, or volume loss in the cheeks, brows, neck, and jaw, this may be the best option for you.

3. Let Under Eye Bags Be Gone

If your under-eye bags give you a constantly tired look, considering eye bag surgery is a must.

Blepharoplasty is performed to remove excess under-eye skin and fat to remove the cause of the puffy look. This procedure is usually performed with local anesthesia and sedation.

This procedure will require a safe ride home for you, as your eyes will experience swelling or bruising after the procedure. A few days to relax and recover at home after the surgery is ideal for best results.

4. See You Later Spider Veins

If you have spider veins that make you insecure, there are some safe and easy fixes for you. If your spider veins are on your face, laser treatment may be used, but other parts of the body can be treated with a simple injection. While at first the veins swell and scar, they fade within a few days.

While the cause of spider veins is unknown, activities such as regular exercise can help circulate the blood flow that could be impaired. After the surgery, you’ll want to avoid tight clothing on the area of the procedure, as they may hinder your circulation. You’ll also want to avoid sitting for long hours without some movement.

Cosmetic Enhancements for a Younger You

Typically, when we look younger, we feel younger, and these cosmetic enhancements can help with that.

If you’re looking to turn back the clock and feel better about yourself, consider one of these enhancements today.

