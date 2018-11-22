10 Easy Rules to Follow to Keep Your Hair Smooth and Shiny

We are living in a world that embraces natural hair more than straightened, damaged hair. More and more people are opting for healthier looking solutions rather than going out of their way to get a look that doesn’t work for them or damages their hair.

From Rapunzel to Jennifer Aniston’s beautiful locks, we are left wondering how to get that effortless, out of the shower or bed, smooth, shiny hair.

Today, we have your back with these easy and not budget breaking 10 rules to get you the hair you have always dreamed of.

1. Drop the Heat, Drop the Chemicals

The first rule of the internet breaking ‘The Curly Girl’ (CG) method is dropping the chemicals, which can be brutal even if you don’t have curly hair. So,

No sulfates, as they are literally the root of all evil. Luckily, you can easily spot them as they will usually end in “sulphate/sulfate” or “sulfonate”.

No silicone, as silicone suffocates hair by not letting any moisture to get in. It will usually be found ending with “one”, “conol” or “xane”.

No drying alcohols like Denatured Alcohol, SD Alcohol 40, or Propyl Alcohol.

2. Clean wisely, not harshly

It’s best to wash your hair three times maximum per week. Also, using diluted apple cider vinegar once or twice a week for cleansing can be great in removing buildups, balancing Hair & Sebum pH, avoiding dandruff and reducing frizz.

3. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

There is no right or wrong when it comes to moisturizing, but natural methods are definitely preferred. Try using coconut oil or making your own flax seed hair spritz. If you do this right, you’ll notice the difference instantly.

4. Trim regularly

You should trim your hair once every four to six weeks to keep split ends at bay. Why is this important? Leaving split ends usually makes your hair look dull, damaged and lifeless. The color of split ends is usually lighter as well, resulting in uneven pigmentation. And, most importantly, it robs your hair of its shine. Should we go on?

5. Eat healthily

A healthy, well-balanced diet will not only keep your body healthy but also your hair, as you will have all the vitamins you need. Whether it’s hair strength, the shine, or just simply being a healthy and confident person in general, this all adds to the shazam of your wonderful hair.

6. Satin is your hair’s new best friend

Any pillowcase (or hair towel) made out of cotton will suck out any moisture your hair has. Sleeping on a satin pillowcase can help you avoid hair breakage and loss, and give you shinier hair.

7. Deep conditioning is a must

Conditioning is a must every hair wash, followed by a deep conditioning once or twice a week to restore your hair its lovely luster. This is not a suggestion, but more of a must-do. Besides, it doesn’t take very long, and only adds to your healthy look.

8. Gray hairs treatment

I know how seeing a new gray hair can give us night terrors, but there are a lot of products out there that can help you with them. SeroVital Hair Regeneres at SVHairRegeneres.com is one of those that checks our list of no awful chemicals.

9. Use a natural-bristle hairbrush

A mix of boar and nylon bristles work best in detangling, de-frizzing and smoothing your hair. They are the best if you want to avoid split ends or ending up with a mess of a head you have no idea what to do with.

10. Hair care routine is a trial-and-error process

Build your own hair care routine with the products that suit you. What works for one person doesn’t necessarily have to work for you. There are multiple products out there that you can try, and each has its own benefits. Don’t be too scared to try things out.

Your Hair Deserves the Best

Taking care of your hair, and giving it the healthy look it deserves, is always important. Not to mention, the confidence boost it gives you only adds to the overall beauty of the lake. But, at the end of the day and no matter what your hair type is; You should love yourself and your hair.