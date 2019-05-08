Is Paris Hilton Set to Create More Netflix Productions?

Paris Hilton is one of the best known and most glamorous celebrities on the planet, who rose to prominence as a socialite and reality television star. The incredibly wealthy heiress was biggest around the 2000s when she was starring in The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie, but in recent years her onscreen appearances have been more sporadic. This could be set to change, though, as her recent Netflix venture The American Meme was a critical success for which she was applauded. Will Hilton now turn her attention to starring in more content for the streaming service?

Over the years, Hilton has made numerous appearances in films and television, with her most successful period being in the early 2000s when she became a household name. While amassing a huge army of followers during her time on The Simple Life between 2003 and 2007, Hilton also appeared in Las Vegas, George Lopez, The O.C., Veronica Mars, and American Dreams. In 2008 and 2009 she hosted her own shows: Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend. Hilton turned her attention to becoming a DJ between 2013 and 2017 and held the Paris Hilton: Foam & Diamonds residence at Amnesia Nightclub in Ibiza during that time.

Hilton has used social media and Instagram, in particular, to boost her image and sell various products, but has been away from regular television for some time. This changed last year when she became the centerpiece of the documentary, The American Meme. She was one of the executive producers of the Netflix production which was written and directed by Bert Marcus. The film followed a number of social media personalities as they tried to create commercial brands out of their online presence. The American Meme has a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and critics praised the way Hilton laid herself bare and showed a different side to her personality.

The American Meme has changed a lot of people’s perception of Hilton and it could be that her most self-indulgent years are behind her. The mature celebrity may now feel that the stage is set for further ventures into Netflix productions. It certainly would add to her impressive repertoire of work to date if she were to pursue other things with the streaming giant.