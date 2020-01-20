6 Famous Women in Sports Who Will Inspire You in the New Year

If your a female athlete, looking up to famous women in sports can provide some very fruitful inspiration. Keep reading for our guide to these famous women, in different sports, and why we love looking up to them!

1. Alex Morgan

Soccer champ, Alex Morgan, has won the FIFA World Cup consecutively as co-captain for the United States Women’s Soccer Team. While Morgan’s on-field prowess is undeniable, we also love that she’s an advocate for equal pay, in sports and elsewhere. She became the first woman featured as the cover of the FIFA video game.

2. Serena Williams

As one of the best female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams inspires so many with her dedication. Her and her sister, Venus Williams, pioneered a new avenue for women, especially of color, in tennis and the sports world in general.

In 2019, Williams was one of the highest-paid athletes and was the only female to make the cut. She currently holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles amongst active players in the Open Era.

3. Danica Patrick

Now a household name, what we love about Danica Patrick is that she delved into a male-dominated sport with pride. As the most successful female in American open-wheel racing, she inspired other females to take charge in male-dominated industries and activities like racing and other motorsports.

Patrick is the first and only woman to win an IndyCar Series race at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

4. Simone Biles

Considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles set US record for most gold medals in women’s gymnastics, all in one Olympics. Successful in almost every event, Biles is a force to be reckoned with.

5. Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings

As the best beach volleyball team of all time, these girls seriously know how to work together. During their 11 year run, they won 21 consecutive Olympic matches, only losing once. May-Treanor was inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016 after her retirement in 2012.

Walsh Jennings is still going on to grab more victories, with former teammate April Ross in 2013, and plans to partake in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Brooke Sweat. Walsh Jennings is the most decorated player in history.

6. Candance Parker

As the first woman to dunk in the NCAA tournament game, Candance Parker has made a name for herself in the world of basketball. After being drafted from the L.A. Sparks in 2008, she continued her record-breaking streak, becoming the second player to dunk in a WNBA game.

Parker has been awarded the WNBA MVP twice and was named the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016. Shes also an analyst for CBS Sports NCAA, covering their tournament programming.

These famous women in sports provide great inspiration for any female athlete with their dedication and passion which drove them to such great success. Keep them in mind this next year to make it the best year yet.