We have collected 10 healthy foods that are especially indicated for people to eat when stressed. Thanks to their special composition, they will help relieve tension and reduce stress levels in the body.

Brazilian nut

It is believed that to maintain a good mood, you need to consume about three Brazil nuts a day. Thanks to the selenium they contain, they have a calming and relaxing effect on the nervous system, accelerating the body’s emotional recovery.

However, in order for the nut magic to begin, you need to eat fresh nuts. When choosing them in the store, pay attention to weight and density. The right Brazil nut is dense, heavy and crunchy.

Cranberry

This is one of the healthiest berries in nature. It contains vitamins A, K, E and group B and a record amount of ascorbic acid, which reduces cortisol levels.

Cranberries are recommended for people experiencing strong emotional stress, as it helps to improve mood and normalize the general psycho-physical state. It has a beneficial effect on the work of blood vessels and lowers the level of “bad” cholesterol.

Chamomile tea

This is the most popular sedative found in almost every kitchen. The relaxing effect of this tea is due to the content of apigenin in chamomile. It has a positive effect on the emotional state and relaxes the nerves.

This tea also helps to fight insomnia, which can be called a scourge of contemporary people. The main thing is to drink tea no later than one and a half to two hours before bedtime, not to wake up the next morning with a swollen face.

Celery

As surprising as it may sound, celery is an excellent anti-stress agent. Not only its mesmerizing crunch, but also a special balance of microelements in the composition helps to calm the nerves.

The high content of potassium and vitamins C, B1 and E has a positive effect on the emotional state, relieving tension and helping to overcome stress. Celery juice is especially beneficial.

Lettuce

This salad is rich in calcium and potassium, which help to even out the emotional state and quickly get into a state of Zen. Lettuce is indicated for overly irritable people and those who suffer from insomnia.

Be careful since the salad is not recommended for those who have problems with the urinary system.

Black chocolate

Chocolate contains a substance called anandamide, which affects the level of dopamine production, which is also responsible for the feelings of relaxation and calmness. In addition, chocolate contains the amino acid called tryptophan, which is also called a natural antidepressant that helps you fall asleep quickly and get enough sleep, quickly achieve relaxation, reduce irritability and aggressiveness, and lift your mood.

However, you should not eat chocolate at night – some people have trouble falling asleep due to the caffeine it contains.

Oatmeal

Carbohydrates are supposed to help the body produce serotonin. Instead of craving for a sweet donut, it is better to opt for complex carbohydrates. Otherwise, stress can cause your blood sugar to rise. Therefore, it is better to lean on the complex carbohydrates found in oatmeal.

Yogurt

As strange as it may sound, the bacteria living in the intestines contribute a lot to the occurrence of a stressful state. The probiotics found in yogurt can affect human brain function and reduce the release of cortisol and therefore reduce the feelings of anxiety.

Apricots

Apricots are rich in vitamin B2 or riboflavin, which is indispensable for mental stress. It helps relieve headaches and improves concentration. Eat apricots to help you cope with mental workloads, such as while studying or working on challenging tasks.

They are best eaten fresh, but dried apricots can also be helpful in controlling your emotional state.

Almonds

A couple of almonds a day are advised by many nutritionists. This nut is beneficial not only for physical health, as it helps the body fight free radicals and prevents premature aging, but also for the emotional state, helping to fight the effects of stress.

This happens due to vitamin E, which is found in almonds in high concentrations. This vitamin reduces emotional stress and adjusts us to calmness.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in vitamin A, which helps relieve stress and normalize sleep. Eat carrots throughout the day to prevent the development of nervous symptoms, or drink a glass of carrot juice before bed to help you fall asleep and relieve any anxiety accumulated during work.

The main thing is to know when to stop, as with excessive use of carrots, drowsiness, lethargy and headache can develop.

Chickpea

Chickpeas are rich in the amino acid glycine, which is indicated for body fatigue. Glycine induces feelings of satisfaction and peace, reduces irritability, and suppresses anxiety. It is also recommended for those suffering from mood swings.

Salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is a natural mood enhancer. Salmon is also a great source of vitamin D to boost mood and combat stress. As a rule, its lack in the cold season contributes to causeless irritability.

Blueberry

These berries are packed with vitamin C, fiber, and the antioxidant anthocyanin, which can help fight stress in a short time. In addition, blueberries increase immunity and the body’s resistance to external influences, which also contributes to the fight against stress.