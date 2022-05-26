Find a Rehab in Commerce City

Congratulations on your first step into recovery. This isn’t always an easy choice to make. But this choice is one that will lead you to a better future. A future where your health, your relationships, and your life are healed. But now you have quite a bit to consider–how do you find the support you need?

There are many ways to find a rehabilitation facility. If you’re looking for rehab facilities in Commerce City, we will go through the means you have in order to find these facilities. While a search on the internet will certainly help, there are more ways to find a rehabilitation facility.

Consult with an Insurance Agency

If you have insurance coverage, you can contact your insurance company to find a rehab facility. They will guide you through what they cover and where, and give you information on how to contact someone. You have a few ways to get in touch, but the quickest will be to use the company’s website or to give them a call. Agents through chat or on the phone will help.

There are a few terms insurance companies use that are useful to know:

Copay: Presented as either a flat fee or a percentage, this is what you have to pay alongside what your insurance pays. Copays can differ between providers.

Coinsurance: This is an amount you will have to pay for medical services and items. This is always presented as a Percentage.

Deductible: Deductibles can vary between companies. This is a fee that you must meet before insurance will fully cover any services.

Premium: In order to keep your insurance current, you pay a fee every month. This is the premium, and you might pay this through your employer or be directly billed every month.

In Network: Insurance companies often prefer you go to providers they have contracted with. These providers are called in-network.

Out of Network: These are providers outside of your insurance company’s network of providers. Usually, an insurance company won’t pay for services received from these providers. There are exceptions–if there is an emergency or there are no other providers within reasonable distance an insurance company may pay out.

For more on overcoming substance abuse, check here.

Contacting Social Services

Social services are there for people who need help. These services often include assistance in finding medical insurance. Paying a visit to an office may be an overwhelming experience but is often worth the visit. They can often assist you in finding a rehabilitation program as well as pinpointing other groups you can contact for help.

There are other ways that they can help too. Those who are unemployed or underemployed may be able to help you get food and housing assistance. This is especially helpful when you have a family who needs your support as well. There is never any shame in asking for help, and most people find that they only need assistance for a short time.

Asking for help from loved ones

Not everyone feels like they can ask for help from a friend or family member. But sometimes they can be your biggest help and form the foundation of your support network. While most of your family and friends may not be able to refer you to a rehabilitation facility, they can often support you in other ways.

Sometimes, they simply help with a kind word. Often they can help with more. Some may be able to help you to make sense of all of the logistics involved in getting help with recovery. Others may be able to give you shelter or help with food. The most important part of this is that these are people you trust.

Some kind of trust will be necessary for getting help from loved ones. Not only should you trust them, but you should also be aware that you have a responsibility to not break their trust. Trust has to go both ways.

SAMHSA and the Internet

The internet must be mentioned because of its sheer usefulness. It’s a powerful tool that can connect you to rehab facilities, local addiction recovery groups, and helpful pieces of information that may be able to further guide you. Always take everything you find on the internet with a grain of salt, but it is likely going to become one of your best sources for information and connecting with others.

Also, SAMHSA is ready and able to help with questions. Run by the United States government, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. This is a free service that can help you find resources for rehab and mental health as well as refer you to state offices if you are under or uninsured. Their website is full of information and they are available by phone.

For more on Recovery and overcoming substance abuse, visit Skillsyouneed.com.

Other Notes

Inpatient and Outpatient rehab programs vary. Outpatient treatment is best if you can leave behind situations and people who will try to keep you in your old habits. You can continue to work, and this is great if you need to continue to support a family. If you are unable to travel to a rehab center or need an environment that is clear of influences, an inpatient program might be right for you. These are also helpful if you have failed outpatient treatment and relapsed.

A rehabilitation program should not be your only treatment. A group dedicated to addiction recovery can give you continuing assistance even after your program is over. Other types of groups to consider may be mental health or support for victims of violence. There are also dedicated groups for Veterans that may help service members overcome problems that may have caused substance abuse.

Individual counseling can help you unpack your past and what may have contributed to your addiction problem. Consider this to help deal with these issues in a more private setting.