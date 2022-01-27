Best Foods to Help Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation is the body’s way of protecting itself from something unknown to it or perceiving a threat, such as chemicals, microbes, and pollens. However, it may still happen even when there are no foreign substances detected, which becomes a bad thing. Chronic inflammation could happen anytime. It’s usually associated with various diseases, such as arthritis, diabetes, heart problems, and cancer. Its symptoms include skin rash, mouth sores, stiffness, fever, fatigue, chest pain, and abdominal pain.

There are various ways to combat chronic inflammation, such as supplements, steroids, and a healthy lifestyle. The food you eat also plays a vital role. You must avoid foods that are known to cause or worsen inflammation. Some of them are processed meat, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, vegetable oil, and sugar. However, there are also foods believed to fight inflammation, which you may want to include in your diet. Here are some of them.

Berries

There are different types of berries that include blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries. They are delicious to munch or add to various recipes and packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. In addition, they are rich in antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory compounds. These fruits are also low in sugar, which aids in weight loss.

Turmeric and ginger

Ginger has compounds that are not only anti-inflammatory but are also anti-bacterial and antioxidants. Turmeric is also known to reduce inflammation because of its compound called curcumin. Besides adding them to meals and drinks, they can also be found as ingredients in other products. Turmeric latte is an example. Since it contains turmeric and ginger, it can also potentially reduce inflammation. Other potential benefits include relief from nausea, colds, and flu. There’s also a turmeric cream that possibly aids with inflammation. It’s not a food but a topical product. However, it’s worth mentioning since turmeric is its main ingredient, which may bring the same benefits.

Dark chocolate

If you love chocolates, go with dark chocolates that ideally contain 70% or more cocoa. Unlike other chocolate variants, it can also help reduce inflammation. Flavanols are compounds found in dark chocolates that relieve inflammation. Since it’s also low in sugar, it’s a great alternative to satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra pounds.

Green tea

Green tea is refreshing and healthy. It contains a component known as EGCG or epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which gives its anti-inflammatory effects. It’s also high in antioxidants. Besides reducing inflammation, it also has various other benefits. For example, it reduces the risks of different diseases like obesity, Alzheimer’s, cancer, and heart problems.

Fatty fish

It’s popular for being rich in Omega-3, which is good for the heart. The two fatty acids it contains also help stop inflammation. These acids are DHA or docosahexaenoic acid, and EPA or eicosapentaenoic acid. They turn into protectins and resolvins after the body metabolizes them. These compounds are responsible for their anti-inflammatory power. The best fatty fish options include salmon, anchovies, mackerel, and sardines.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms have antioxidants and phenols that give them anti-inflammatory properties. According to a study, it’s best to eat mushrooms that are cooked lightly or raw because thoroughly cooking them could lower their anti-inflammatory effects.

If you suffer from chronic inflammation, include these foods in your daily diet for their anti-inflammatory properties.