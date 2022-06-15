You cannot live without SEO. If you are looking to rank on Google in 2022, then there is no getting around SEO and web development. You may have ads set up and mind-blowing content on social media, but you still have to prioritize that organic reach that draws organic traffic to your website. Below are several tips for your SEO and web development to keep your rank up on Google.

Why Are SEO and Web Development Important?

Before even getting to why these two are important, let’s first answer, “what is SEO?”

We know — it’s 2022, so you know all about search engine optimization. But we can travel further.

SEO is optimizing your website and content, so Google can recognize you. If Google recognizes you, then users recognize you.

SEO plays an important role in your web development, and your web design is, in turn, important to your SEO.

Look at it this way; your website serves two parties — search engines and your customers. Both potential customers and already converted customers.

SEO assures search engines that you have the right content for your customers. While your web design development visually appeases your customers.

SEO calls customers, but it is the design that keeps the customers connected to the screen.

SEO and Web Design Development Tips for 2022

User experience or UX took over the world of web development several years ago, and today, we couple UX with SEO to create amazing sites that rank.

It is factors that amplify your UX that improve your web design and accelerate your SEO efforts.

Here are a few tips to ensure your investment brings good results.

Mobile Optimization

Long gone are the times when the internet could only be accessed via computers. Today, the average user researches or accesses the internet from their phones. So, it is important to ensure your website is optimized for smartphones and mobile devices.

Don’t just make your website mobile-friendly. Make it mobile-optimized.

Ensure that in designing your website, you use responsive designs that will help accelerate your UX for those smaller screens.

Readability

The site looks great, but what about your text? Your site shouldn’t only have an amazing design but also have amazing content.

Make sure your fonts are easy to work with and your content easy to digest. Have shorter paragraphs and use descriptions to help content navigation.

URL Structure

If you want search engines to understand your pages and content, then you need to structure your URLs with more words than just symbols and numbers.

But this doesn’t only apply to crawlers. It also encompasses your readers. If your URL is SEO friendly, it makes it easier to know what to expect on every page.

Site Navigation

When users come to your site, you want them to find it easy to use. This is where navigation comes in. Keep navigation simple for both your users and search engine crawlers.

Web Development and SEO Services

If you are struggling to find the best way to implement these SEO and web development ideas for your site, then you should consider SEO and web design agencies. These professionals have the knowledge to grow your business.

If you are looking for additional advice on SEO, web development, and much more, then follow our blog.