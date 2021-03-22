How to Dress for Cycling These Months?

Staying comfortable while cycling is important – but staying safe on the road while you’re at it is crucial. Whether you’re racing, commuting, or simply enjoying a calm ride on your bicycle, you need to wear proper clothing and protection to keep you safe from danger and bad weather. With these 5 tricks for dressing when cycling, you will be able to better prepare for the ride.

1. Always wear a proper helmet

While wearing a helmet might not be required by law in your country, it is always better to be safe than sorry. When going out for a ride on your bike, always wear a professional bike helmet. Not only will it protect you from potential damage in case of an accident, but will also allow you to stay visible in heavy traffic areas.

Bike helmets are often designed with bright colors, very frequently additionally equipped with reflective elements. This will allow other vehicles to see you better and from further away, which is especially important during bad weather or after dark.

2. Equip yourself in waterproof clothing

Staying dry when cycling will protect you from catching a cold and generally having a bad time when riding – nobody likes to cycle when dripping wet. When shopping for professional men’s cycling clothing, never forget a waterproof jacket. Such jackets are specially designed to keep you dry when cycling, with backs and sleeves longer than regular clothing.

Waterproof outerwear is just as important when completing women’s cycling clothing. Most waterproof cycling clothes are also made in bright colors, with additional reflective surfaces to increase visibility.

3. Grab a pair of cycling pants

Keeping your legs and feet warm and dry is important if you want to have a comfortable ride, especially if you’re commuting to work or school every morning when weather conditions are often unfavorable. The best way to make sure of that is to wear waterproof trousers, which can be worn over your regular cycling clothes.

Cycling pants are a great addition to all cycling sets, letting you avoid getting your clothes wet when cycling in the rain or through the mud. To make your life even easier, such pants often come with a zipper on the side, allowing you to remove them without taking off your shoes.

4. Wear gloves in the winter

While cycling in the summer requires far less clothing than in the winter, you will still need some additional equipment to keep you comfortable when cycling in cold weather. A warm jacket and pants will keep your body warm, but your hands can quickly get very cold without something protecting them. The best way to do that is to wear warm cycling gloves.

Cycling gloves are often made from breathable and well-insulated material, such as Gore-Tex, which will protect your hands from water and wind. Such gloves are also helpful in areas with heavy traffic, as they are easier to spot than your bare hand when signaling a turn.

5. Avoid chafing with cycling underwear

There is nothing worse than a chafed bottom after hours of cycling – which is especially uncomfortable during bumpy off-road rides. To avoid discomfort, we recommend you always wear protective cycling underwear.

You may have seen cyclists with padded underwear – which can be visible through clothes and may look a little ridiculous, but there is nothing that better protects your bottom from abrasions. If you care for your bottom, always wear cycling underwear during a ride.