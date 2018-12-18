Tips for Choosing Oral Health Care Tools for Women

The human anatomy in both women and men is pretty similar, except when it comes to reproductive organs right? Well, it seems like common sense, but no, another thing that’s different in both anatomies are the gums and teeth of both of them. It may sound weird, but women’s gums and teeth get affected by the different stages a woman goes through in her life. A woman’s oral health will change and will have different needs through every stage, which is why we need to know what to provide in every stage.

Puberty

The first change that occurs in women’s oral health is hormonal change. Hormones tend to go haywire during puberty, and one of the many things that they affect are the gums. Hormonal change leads to sensitive and swollen gums; they can also lead to mouth sores. If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms you need to use: warm water mixed with salt, and a toothbrush with soft bristles.

Pre-pregnancy

It is absolutely essential that you take care of your oral health during pregnancy. Unfortunately, pre-pregnancy and pregnancy are not the best time for your oral health at all. Due to the heightened hormone levels, especially in progesterone and estrogen, pregnant women might experience swollen, sensitive gums, and have a high risk to develop inflamed gums, which has a chance to lead to gum disease if left untreated. If you get diagnosed with gum disease, there might be a chance to experience a pre-term, with low birth-weight baby. You can prevent that from happening by carefully brushing your teeth twice a day and obviously floss daily.

Pregnancy

If you’re often experiencing morning sickness, it’s best to rub a paste of baking soda and water on your teeth and leave it there for 30 seconds that way you’ve successfully neutralized the effects of acids that come with the morning sickness. That is important to prevent tooth erosion. Rinse with water afterwards and clean your gums with a water flosser. It is also better if you consume the suggested amount of calcium, phosphorous, protein, and vitamins A, C and D. Consuming these key nutrients will help your baby develop healthy teeth between the 3rd and the 6th month. These nutrients will help prevent any sort of tooth decay.

Menopause

Menopause is a rocky stage for any woman, and it is very common for any woman to develop sensitive and sore gum, and dry mouth during menopause. It is vital to cure a dry mouth, so don’t ignore it. Visit your dentist; avoid sugar, coffee, and alcohol. Your dentist might recommend a dry mouth gel to help you with the pain, but it’s still important to pay a visit to your dentist.

Oral Health

Taking care of your oral health is important regardless of your gender, but if you’re a woman, it’s important that you pay close attention to your gums and teeth during the different stages that your body is going through. You deserve a cool oral kit and your teeth deserve to healthy and shiny, so don’t hesitate to treat yourself and buy a fancy kit, it’s an investment for you now and in other stages.