Smile Wider With These Dental Treatments

Are you self-conscious about your smile? If so, you’re not alone. A lot of people are embarrassed about their smile, maybe because of misalignment or discoloration, or because they have a gap between their teeth. Whatever the cause of your discomfort, though, there’s likely a solution out there if you’re willing to talk to your dentist about the problem.

Mending Missing Teeth

Of all the reasons someone might feel self-conscious about their smile, missing teeth are among the most conspicuous, especially if you’re missing a front tooth. Well, you don’t need to go around awkwardly covering your face when you laugh or smile for the rest of your life. Instead, ask your dentist about the benefits of dental implants. Dental implants have come a long way in terms of appearance, and they can also protect your appearance in the long-term, as missing teeth can eventually lead to facial deformities and functional issues.

Cover Discoloration

There are many home whitening kits on the market today, but if you ask your dentist, most will tell you that these may contain dangerous chemicals and could further damage your teeth. That’s why, if you’re concerned about discoloration, a better option might be to find a cosmetic dentist to place veneers on your teeth. Veneers are very thin pieces of stain-proof porcelain that are permanently bonded to your teeth.

To find a dentist qualified to place veneers, check a directory of dentists near Wilmington, NC. Any cosmetic dentist, as well as some general dentists, will be able to evaluate your situation and help you choose the right whitening strategy for your needs, whether that’s a few rounds of laser whitening or custom veneers.

Get In Alignment

Braces are a common treatment for young people, particularly teenagers, and many adults are reticent to pursue straightening treatments, even if they’re bothered by their crooked teeth. That’s because they worry that braces will make their appearance even worse, despite the fact that they’re temporary. The good news is that, unless you have serious alignment issues, you likely don’t need traditional braces. Instead, you might be a candidate for clear aligners, which are clear plastic frames that slowly straighten teeth.

Some people do need traditional braces for a few months before they qualify for clear aligners, but they’ll be off before you know it and you’ll move on to the clear aligners. There’s also a growing market for DIY clear aligners, but you’ll still want to consult with your own dentist first to ensure there aren’t any underlying issues that should be treated professionally.

Other Aesthetic Options

There are many different aesthetic treatments for those who are concerned about their smiles. If you only have slight discoloration and chipping – normal issues that come with age – you may benefit from bonding, in which a sealant or resin is applied to the tooth to repair cracks, stains, and even excess space around the teeth. It’s an easy, safe procedure; many dentists even perform it on children to cover and prevent cavities, and it can be done in a single office visit. Other common aesthetic treatments include enamel shaping, crowns, and bridges. Your dentist can help you decide what’s right for you.

Don’t let your smile be a source of anxiety or embarrassment any longer. Reach out to a general or cosmetic dentist today to discuss your concerns. While some problems take some time to repair, you don’t have to live with a smile that doesn’t bring you joy.