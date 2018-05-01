The supplement business has been present for quite a period of time. According to studies, the industry seems to have grown bigger and is becoming more popular. There is a need for knowledge, especially now that supplements are on the rise and are in varying. One must be able to detect the bad and the good ones so as to avoid taking the wrong supplement. Supplements can be harmful, especially if one has chronic diseases or when taken wrongly. In such cases, it can be commendable that one should seek advice from a healthcare provider before taking some of these supplements.

Here are a few significant things you need to know before taking supplements.

1. Supplements Span a Wide scale

The supplement industry is currently enormous and they are in variety. Supplements can be found in numerous ways where some are prescribed while some are accessible on various nutrition supplement outlets. They have different functions and give different effects on a body when taken. For instance, some contain protein and calories promote gaining weight while there are bodybuilding supplements, weight loss, and even the thyroid supplements. Supplements provide either single or multiple nutrients. Single-nutrient supplements include vitamin D and some of the best thyroid supplements, such as Iodine, and Iron. Nonetheless, multivitamin is in the multiple nutrient supplement category.

2. Nutrients Can Build Up In Your Body

In case one has a damaged kidney, clearing of impurities from the body can be difficult. As a result, there can be health problem where some nutrients might accumulate. In the process, the kidney will continue to damage and the condition will worsen. Therefore, supplements that are high in potassium are not safe to take. This is because, for the failure of function of the kidney, the blood might get high in potassium causing health problems.

3. Specific Supplements Are Safer

Most of the time taking supplements does not have to be in the same quantity. Just because both of you have kidney failure does not mean that you should all take the same supplement. This is because these conditions vary and the supplements are as well with different supplies of nutrients. In this situation, one patient might need more calories while the other might need fewer calories. So, before deciding on which supplement to take, always seek a recommendation from your healthcare provider.

4. Stick With the Science

Nutritional supplements are usually carefully distributed to kidney patients. Prior to prescription, they must be tested from various body fluids such as urine and blood to determine the number of supplements to be taken. In this case, the result of the test is what will indicate what type of supplement is suitable for your condition.

5. Your Diet Can proffer Clues

The food that you eat may also determine the kind of supplement to take. Most of the healthcare providers might ask for your food diary to ease the prescription. In addition, taking supplements will require that you go for a physical exam to verify the best and suitable supplements.

In summary, it is important to be careful about the supplements we consume. Whenever you think about using any kind of supplement, it is better if you first get information on it from reliable sources. Supplements, especially if dietary, may interact with medications and may contain ingredients not listed by the manufacturer.