Most Common Health Problems Working Women Face

Working women are at risk of certain health problems. There are several factors that can increase these risks. These factors include a stressful working environment, sexual harassment, difficult job duties and long work hours. While companies around the world are trying to eliminate overtime hours, it is not unusual for women who are paid salary to work extended hours. Below, you will discover a list of common health problems working women face.

Anxiety Disorders

Women who work in stressful working environments often suffer from anxiety. There is no doubt that stress can lead to anxiety and even panic attacks for that matter. The only genuine solution is to find another job. However, this is easier said than done, because it is oftentimes difficult to find a job that will offer the say pay and hours. And, if your skills are related to a specific industry, you will find it even more difficult to find another job.

Instead of allowing the stress from work control your life, you should enroll in yoga classes and learn how to meditate. If you do not manage your stress, you will be at risk of more serious health complications, such as a heart attack. Sexual abuse at work, which is surprisingly also a very common problem of working women, can create serious anxiety problems for the woman. More details about sexual abuse attorneys and how they can help are available online.

Malnutrition

Working women are also at risk of malnutrition. The most common contributing factor to malnutrition is an unhealthy diet. If you are working long hours or forced to skip lunch and breaks, just to stay on top of your work, you may be malnourished. The solution here is to demand lunch breaks, at which time you should eat healthy meals. Make sure your diet includes foods high in protein, vitamins, and nutrients.

Breast Cancer

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, in 2012 approximately 1.7 million new cases of breast cancer was reported worldwide. This aggressive form of cancer claims the lives of thousands of working and non-working women each year. The real causes of breast cancer are still unknown, but there are a variety of factors that can put women at risk.

Women who work in stressful environments are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer than women who stay-at-home mothers and wives. Some medical experts believe that stress is a contributing factor of cancer, especially breast cancer. While there is no scientific fact to back up this belief, stress can negatively impact the immune system. When the immune system is not functioning properly, the inflammatory response is decreased significantly. When this happens, the immune system cannot fight against free radicals that are known for causing cancer.

Heart Problems

Stress has shown to increase blood pressure levels and heart rate. Working women who are exposed to chronic stress are at a higher risk of developing heart problems. In America, more people die from heart disease than any other disease. Stress also increases hormone –cortisol and adrenaline – production. Scientists have also been able to link stress to changes in the coagulation process, which can lead to a heart attack.

Insomnia

When you are exposed to stress, it is possible that you will suffer from insomnia. Chronic insomnia will not only reduce your performance at work but also put you at risk of accidents.