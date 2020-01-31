Men´s health – Understanding Peyronie´s Disease

An awful lot of men are still reticent about discussing their sexual health, even with medical professionals. They feel embarrassed, especially when the issue they have affects their ability to perform sexually. As a result, a lot of people have never heard of some of the conditions that lead to sexual dysfunction in men.

For example, relatively few of us know what causes Peyronie’s Disease. Many people have never even heard of this painful condition. Yet, around 9% of men suffer from it.

What is Peyronie’s disease?

Like any part of the body, the penis can suffer injuries. When it does, fibrous scar tissue and plaque can form during the healing process. This tissue is harder than the rest and is a little tighter, which can lead to the penis becoming misshapen.

Over time, the scar tissue can worsen. Getting even tighter until the penis starts to take on a curved appearance.

When that happens, sexual intercourse can become difficult. In some cases, impossible.

What are the symptoms of Peyronie´s disease?

The symptoms of this condition are quite varied. Some men will experience all of them, whilst others may only have one.

Lumps and stiff bands are the main symptoms. In some men, a portion of the penis narrows, which leads to it assuming an hourglass shape.

The disease can also reduce the length of the penis. It is not uncommon for men to suffer significant pain with this condition. In most men, this happens when they get an erection, but for some the pain is constant.

Why it is important not to ignore Peyronie´s disease

Sometimes the healing process will continue to progress and enough of the fibrous tissue will be absorbed by the body for the area to soften again. When that happens, the penis will gradually straighten, and sexual intercourse will start to become easier again.

However, any man who notices changes in the texture and shape of his penis should never just ignore the situation and hope that it will get better on its own. In many cases, this does not happen, and the problem becomes gradually worse.

It is far better to seek the help of a doctor. Using their experience, they can greatly improve your chances of making a full recovery.

How can Peyronie’s disease be treated?

There are several treatment options available. One of the most effective is GAINSWave™. With this form of treatment, low-intensity shockwaves are applied to the affected area. They break down the hardened tissue and open up the blood vessels, which also promotes healing. Once healed, the penis straightens, and the pain goes away.

Understandably, this non-invasive and effective form of treatment is very popular. But it is not available everywhere. In some places, older forms of treatment are the only option. These include drugs like verapamil, which opens up all of the blood vessels in the body, including those in the penis.

Surgery is another option. For some men, exercising the affected area or using a vacuum device can, over the course of many months, improve their condition.

As you can see, Peyronie’s disease is highly treatable. So, there is no need for any man to suffer in silence. Most men who undergo treatment for penile curvature will find themselves to be pain-free and able to engage in normal sexual activity.