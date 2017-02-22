How to Relax After a Long Day at Work

Making the time to relax is something that most of us do not do enough of, we constantly push ourselves to achieve more and to fill our days with activities. Whilst or intentions may be good, this kind of constant activity can actually lead to us being less effective when we are doing things and it can also lead us to feel far more stressed was our mechanisms for coping with stress are weakened.





There are so many ways in which you can relax after a long and challenging day at work and it is important that you make time to do exactly that. We can always come up with an excuse for why we don’t have time to dedicate to relaxing and many of us even think that we are relaxing when we are actually not at all. Let’s take a look then, at how your should be relaxing when you finish the day.

Yoga

Millions of people around the World swear by the ancient form of exercise that is yoga and its health and relaxation benefits are incredible. Yoga is a low-impact form of exercise which will see you take on a number of stretching exercises and body movements whilst controlling your breathing. The effects of yoga are beneficial to both mind and body and they can really help you shake off the day’s events. You don’t need to go to a yoga class if you cannot find the time and people like Blake Rubin have websites and videos online where you can watch and learn.

Meditation

Meditation often conjures up images of Tibetan monks seeking for the inner piece in the middle of a misty jungle but the truth is that you can meditate at home for just 15 minutes per day in order to help you feel more relaxed. In order to meditate you simply need to find a quiet space where you won’t be interrupted, sit down in a comfortable position, close your eyes and start to focus on your breathing, the key is to try and clear your mind of everything and in focussing on your breathing you should be able to do it. You may not find it easy at first but stick with it and after a week of meditating for 15 minutes per day, you will really start to feel the benefits.

Bath

If you have a bath at home then make use of it each night when you get home, a bath will not only help you to relax as you lay in the water and forget about the day, it will also serve to relax each and every one of your muscles which will no doubt be highly tense after a tough day. If you want to make bath time even more special and relaxing then put on some calming music, light some candles and use some scented bubble bath which will not only help your muscles to recover but also enable the youth relax further as you breathe in the specially designed essences.