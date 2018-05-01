How To Prevent Heartburns

Heartburn happens for various reasons. If you eat a large meal or foods that are greasy late at night, heartburn might occur. Other types of food that trigger for heartburn include chocolate, alcoholic beverages, extremely spicy foods, and coffee. This doesn’t mean that you should avoid these altogether, but be mindful if you suffer from frequent heartburn. Too much exercise and certain medicines might also trigger it.

Here are some ways to prevent heartburn.

Try Weight Loss

Those who struggle with moderate to severe obesity are likely to suffer from heartburn. You can minimize heartburn by engaging in regular exercise and eating healthier foods such as fruits and vegetables. Also, drink more water instead of sugary drinks since it reduces heartburn and keeps you hydrated. You can learn more about this idea from Refluxgate.

Make Friends with Fiber

Too many of us consume processed foods and this sometimes causes heartburn. Substitute fiber-rich foods such as beans, whole grain breads and pastas, whole wheat cereal, strawberries, grapes, lentils and spinach. Pair these foods with meats high in protein such as baked chicken or lean ground beef.

Shrink The Portions

To prevent heartburn, it is better to eat smaller meals during the day. For breakfast, you might have oatmeal and turkey sausage while for lunch you can eat a tuna sandwich with roasted carrots. For your snack, you might eat two small granola bars and for dinner, you might have a shrimp stir-fry. While eating your meals, it’s important not to eat too fast.

Don’t Exercise Immediately After Dinner

It’s not wise to exercise on a full stomach because it increases pressure on the stomach and it leads to heartburn. In addition, exercises such as abdominal crunches and sit-ups could trigger heartburn if performed right after food consumption. Instead, wait up to four hours after eating to start your workout.

Wear Loose Fitting Clothes

We’re not talking about overly baggy outfits. We’re talking about clothes that are too tight around the waistline or belts that are too tight. This causes your stomach to squeeze and heartburn happens as a result. You should wear clothing that is comfortable and that is the right size for your waist.

Stress Management Helps

In some cases, stress could trigger heartburn. If you’re in a high-stress situation, speak to a licensed therapist. Relaxing activities such as meditation, reading, talking to loved ones and taking naps also help.

Avoid the Quick Fixes

At most drugstores, you’ll find a variety of liquids and pills that are designed to prevent and treat heartburn. However, these are not substitutes for utilizing the above-mentioned tips. If you want to reduce frequent heartburn long term, you need to make small lifestyle changes that will boost your health for years to come.

In conclusion, heartburn is usually a nuisance that can be prevented with minimal effort. But there are times when heartburn could be a sign of a digestive disorder or something more serious. If you think this is the case, you should meet with the doctor as soon as possible.