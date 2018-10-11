5 Foods That Can Detoxify Your Body

When it comes to detox there are numerous methods you can use. Among them is going the natural way and taking foods that will actually help you in detoxicating. Not only is this the best method but it is also the healthiest method to use. A study has shown that going natural about detoxification actually has better results than going under medication for detox purposes. The way to go green and go fit is by taking foods that will lower the level of toxins in your body. These 5 foods will help you tremendously through your detox journey.

1. Green Food

Organic veggies are the way to go for a good detox session. Change your pizza time to be your veggies time. Green foods have a lot of nutrients and they have many vitamins that will essentially help detox your body. They boost your immune system by a very high percentage. It is also very important that you cook them right. By this I mean that don’t add a pint of cholesterol in the name of frying your veggies.

2. Garlic

Garlic is a very important spice as it not only has the taste capabilities but also has healing capabilities. It is not strange to have a cough or just catch a cold and chase it away with some concoction of ginger garlic and honey. Garlic will actually stimulate the liver into producing detox enzymes which will suppress the toxins.

3. Green Tea

Green tea should be actually at the top of the list when it comes to foods that can be used to detox. Green tea such as matcha is actually known for its numerous health functionalities and it is also very good antioxidant which will actually preserve the liver and boost the immune system, this way it will be very easy to get rid of toxins.

4. Seeds And Nuts

Seeds and nuts are natural remedies to toxins. This is actually a fun way of detoxing. You should consider incorporating seeds and nuts in your everyday diet. This will assure you that some good is going on in your body. Nuts are also vital for your skin and are very good anti-aging components. Nuts have actually saved people a lot of trouble when it comes to health issues.

5. Omega -3 oils

Fish is one of the best sources of omega three oils. However you can try out CBD oil which has a very high component of omega 3 oil. It is actually good as it absorbs the toxins and latter gets it out of the system. Another good thing about this oil is that it triggers some diseases that may be hiding in your body by their signs and symptoms.