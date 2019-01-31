10 Reasons to Switch to an Electric Toothbrush

If you have only ever used a regular toothbrush, the chances are you’ve wondered from time to time whether you should switch over to an electric toothbrush. In most instances, it’s better to use an electric toothbrush. Research has indicated that those who use an electric toothbrush are said to have 20% less plaque than those using a manual toothbrush. Here are 10 reasons on why you should switch to an electric toothbrush.

Getting Cleaner Teeth

To put it in simple terms, those who use an electric toothbrush will get cleaner teeth than those who use a manual one. An electric toothbrush can get deep in between teeth and remove any debris and plaque much quicker and effectively than a manual brush can. Electric toothbrushes can reach areas across the gum line, getting rid of any plaque that is deeply hidden. Not only are their scrubbing actions more effective, but an electric toothbrush will improve oral health and reduce your risk of developing gingivitis or cavities.

Recommended by Dentists

An overwhelming number of dentists recommend electric toothbrushes over manual devices. One of the main reasons why electric toothbrushes are not a staple requirement in the bathroom is because they can be expensive and require additional costs in the form of electricity. This can result in them being less accessible to some users. If your dentist has recommended an electric toothbrush to you, it’s best to take their advice on board, especially if you want clean and healthy teeth.

Help Prevent Oral Damage

When using a manual toothbrush, you may not realise just how hard you’re brushing. Brushing your teeth too vigorously can cause problems such as scratches to your gums, which can result in minor bleeding. Thankfully, however, these cuts heal quickly and present little to no problems. On the other hand, if you’re using too much force when brushing your teeth, there is potential damage that can be caused to your teeth, such as brushing away the protective enamel which will leave you with sensitive teeth.

Working the Angles

When getting your first electric toothbrush, you will need to understand what techniques to use to ensure you give your teeth a thoroughly good clean. As electric toothbrushes are made to reach areas of your mouth that a manual toothbrush cannot, you will need to be careful when brushing these areas, otherwise, you may cause scratching and bleeding to your gums. It may take time to get used to your electric toothbrush, so try and refrain from going back to your manual toothbrush. You will begin to see noticeable differences after one use, so ensure you stick at it to protect your teeth and gums further.

Suiting Every Budget

If you’ve looked at electric toothbrushes online and thought they were too pricey, you simply haven’t looked hard enough. There are various products available that you can pick from to suit every budget, ensuring you get an electric toothbrush that’s right for you. Visiting websites like Toothstars can give you more information on the different types of electric toothbrushes on the market, helping you find your perfect brush. They have reviews on various electric toothbrush models which can give you a first-hand account of what type of brush you should be purchasing.

Built-in Timers

The general recommended time you should spend brushing your teeth is a total of two minutes (spending 30 seconds on each of the mouths four sides). However, it can be hard to know when you have reached that limit. Many electric toothbrushes include a built-in timer that can alert you when it’s time to stop brushing. If you brush your teeth for longer than two minutes, you may be doing more harm than good. It’s best to stick to the recommended time and to brush twice a day to maintain your oral hygiene.

Doing the Hard Work for You

For those who struggle with using their arms for brushing their teeth, you may find great benefit in switching over to an electric toothbrush. When using a manual brush, there is a certain amount of energy that you need to put in to ensure your teeth are thoroughly cleaned. With an electric toothbrush, however, you can simply stand still and gently place the brush over each tooth, letting it do the hard work for you.

Getting Rid of Bad Breath

If you suffer from bad breath, this is because you have plaque and food that has become lodged in between your teeth and along your gums. Using an electric toothbrush and flossing regularly can make all the difference and help eradicate bad breath once and for all. Also, ensure that you brush your tongue every day, as that can be another cause of bad breath. You will begin to see a difference almost immediately, which will spur you on to maintain your oral hygiene.

Multiple Brushing Modes

Many electric toothbrushes come with multiple brushing modes which can allow you to switch modes to find a way that’s right for you when it comes to getting a thorough clean. Whether it be for cleaning your tongue, gum care or a deep clean, you can be sure to find a mode that’s perfect for you.

Pressure Sensor

If you are brushing too hard with a manual toothbrush, you may not even realise you’re doing it. When brushing with an electric toothbrush, there may be a pressure sensor installed that can alert you when you’re pressing too hard. The last thing you want to do is cause damage to your teeth, so having a function in place to let you know is incredibly useful.

If you are ready to make the switch to an electric toothbrush, you can be certain that you’re making the right decision. With many brushes featuring a pressure sensor, an in-built timer, a round brush head to remove more plaque, not to forget multiple brushing modes to help you find your favourite way of brushing, there are so many reasons on why an electric toothbrush can benefit you and ensure your mouth, gums and teeth stay happy and healthy.