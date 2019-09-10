How Much Does It Cost to Become a Parent Through Surrogacy?

Surrogacy is quite a delicate matter you might not want to share with everybody while looking for the ways to do it. Marketing buzz doesn’t really work in this area, so finding a suitable organization to help you with it can be tough.

Types of surrogacy

First thing you need to know when deciding on surrogacy is there are two types of the procedure:

Traditional, where the surrogate mother is both an egg donor and a carrier;

Gestational, where the surrogate mother is only carrying a transplanted egg.

Costs vary depending on the type of the process.

Surrogate motherhood costs

First of all, you have to be aware of the fact, that surrogacy can’t be cheap. It can be cheaper in some countries, but in general, if you see unusually low prices, run from that place. You don’t want to risk yours and your future baby’s health.

One of the most popular destinations for surrogacy with the lowest surrogacy cost is Ukraine. Mostly, it’s due to the flexible laws and medium standards of living.

What does surrogacy procedure include?

The surrogacy standard cost in Ukraine is around $40.000. This price usually includes:

Selecting and preparing future surrogate; Medical procedures like examination, pre-implanting programs, implanting and a care program for surrogate mother; Legal support on every stage of the procedure; Payment to the surrogate – monthly support plus the ‘salary’ for bearing a child; Organization of labor and assistance in bringing the child to your home country.

Of course, the costs and services may vary from organization to organization, but this is usually the golden standard.

Organizations to choose from

Luckily, as this procedure is totally legal and often encouraged in Ukraine, there are lots of organizations that will help you go through with surrogacy. Organizations like International IVF Center have extensive experience in this field and have helped thousands of people to become parents. For example, this center has been doing the surrogacy process for more than 10 years and have helped over 9.000 children to be born.

Importantly, this organization has various implanting programs to choose from to suit every medical condition. They do have a strict selection procedure for the potential surrogate mothers, the criteria, which have to be obeyed at full. They choose only women:

Under 35 years;

With at least one natural-born child;

With no illnesses or genetic disease;

Completely physically and psychologically healthy.

Surrogacy is one of the procedures you can’t do on your own. So why don’t let the professionals take care of everything?