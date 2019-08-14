My Ex-Boyfriend Still Has Feelings For Me

After a breakup, some women wondered whether their exes really loved them. They might wonder if the loved that they felt in the relationship was true from the start. Some married couples even wondered why they got married in the first place. Some are still hoping that they could get back together because they still have feelings with the other person.

Some people just need time to process their feelings, and that include ex-boyfriends. Some people show signs that they want to get back to their previous relationships. They might realize that they still really loved the other person and they are willing to change their ways. If you suspect that this is what your ex is going through, here are some signs that you might need to check out to be certain.

Signs That He is Still Into You

1. He Still Keeps in Touch with You

After a breakup, it is very important to cut all forms of communication so that both parties will have a clear view of what happened and what went wrong. However, if there’s enough time that’s passed, then your ex contacting you may mean one thing. He is still into you. He misses you a lot and realizes that the relationship deserves a second chance.

You might receive texts, chats, emails, and calls from him. This is especially true if he was the one who broke up the relationship in the first place. If he calls you because he wants to arrange his stuff or to get his share of the sale of your shared condominium, that is a different scenario. But when he calls you and wants to know how your day went, then expect him to ask you for a date on the next few days. Know more about how to get him back for good in this link here.

2. He Calls Your Family and People Connected to You

You might be afraid to get hurt again and you might decide that you don’t want to talk to your ex for the meantime. This is understandable. However, if he can’t reach you, he will make an effort to keep in touch with your family and friends. This is not applicable when he is already friends with your friends before you started dating. But when he knew certain people through you and keeps messaging everyone who knows you just to see how you’re doing, then he is still into you.

Even if he might receive harsh words from your father or your friends, he will be prepared to take them because he knows that getting you back is his priority. He will make an effort to know how you are doing, where you are, and whether you found someone you through the people who are close to you. He will let everyone know that he is not into a rebound relationship with anyone else through your closest friends.

3. He Follows you on Social Media

Some exes want to stay friends because they have moved on with each other. They just want to stay friends but they do not plan to get back to the relationship that ended. However, if your ex still likes your every post, messaging you good morning, posting throwback photos, reminiscing memories from your dates, rest assured that he has still feelings for you.

You might notice that his new Instagram posts are about your favorite food or your favorite resort. This is a huge giveaway that he wants to reconnect. You and your relationship with him are constantly running in his mind and he misses you. Your ex-boyfriend will have an urge to keep a close eye on you and he will do everything he can so that you won’t find another beau on social media.

The Bottom Line

These are just some of the signs that your ex still wants you back. There are other ways to tell so be careful if he shows some signs of affection and care. If you need help in getting back with him, you can ask the help of family, friends, and expert advisers on the internet so that you can get a clear idea of what you will do. In the end, your happiness matters so be careful to decide whether you want to truly let go of your ex or you want to try the saying that love is sweeter the second time around.