What Happens to Your Skin with Age?

There is no reason to be ashamed of your wrinkles. Everyone ages— what’s important is how you prepare for and react to the changes that your body and skin experience with time.

Our skin is made up of two layers: the epidermis that acts as the outside protective layer, and the dermis layer that contains proteins and collagens. Over time these layers wear down and become less resistant to external factors. This results in loose skin, fine lines and other signs of ageing.

Of course, nowadays there are ample resources like creams and treatments that help to prevent, reduce and remove these signs of ageing.

Ageing is a natural process, which is why it’s important to know what happens to our skin when we age — and what we can do about it:

1. Hair Growth

Due to the hormonal changes your body experiences as you age, it’s common for women to notice an increase in hair on their face and body. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources available that can help you get rid of unwanted body hair in a way that is safe—like laser hair removal!

2. It Loses Elasticity

As people age, their skin loses elasticity and firmness— which results in that dreaded sagging. According to Medical News Today, your skin contains a combination of extracellular matrix proteins — like collagens — that create elasticity. These proteins are produced by fibroblast cells that lose their connection over time and result in reduced elasticity.

That said, there are ways for your skin to regain firmness. Fillers, for one, are a minimally invasive way to restore your youthful look by adding volume to your face around your cheeks, chin and other areas.

Juvederm, for example, is made from natural hyaluronic acid that can be used to fill in and add volume to areas.

3. It Loses Moisture

As your skin loses moisture with age, it becomes rougher—this is why it’s so important to keep your skin moisturized! That said, keep in mind that with your skin being dry you are less likely to breakout — but don’t let your skin feel like a desert.

Find the right moisturizing cream to help your skin stay hydrated and looking youthful and refreshed. Oprah.com suggests looking for products with hyaluronic acid; this acid hydrates your skin by helping it absorb water, and even has plumping properties!

4. It Develops Fine Lines

As your skin ages, it loses elasticity and, as a result, develops fine lines. These lines most commonly appear around your mouth and eyes.

Of course, there are also measures that you can take to prevent these wrinkles. Truth be told, smoking, not drinking enough water and repetitive facial expressions all increase chances of these creases.

That said, you can now reduce and treat these signs of thanks to the advancements of skin fillers like Juvederm and Botox, as well as laser procedures like laser hair removal. At the end of the day, it’s about taking control and finding your confidence with yourself and your ageing.