1 Simple Communication Rule Making You More Popular & Respected

You can change your interlocutor’s attitude and gain respect by just pausing to answer, – says Geoffrey James, a journalist, writer, speaker, and creator of the blog Sales Source.

Hundreds of books and articles have been written about how to achieve success, but one of the best tips was given by Napoleon Hill, the author of the book “Think and Grow Rich.”

“Think twice before you speak, because your words and influence will plant the seed of either success or failure in the mind of another”

This general rule can be reduced to a simple trick that can instantly make you more popular and respected during a conversation – pause for a second before giving an answer.

This slight change in the usual manner of conversation can bring many benefits.

1. You do not interrupt others

When we interrupt the interlocutor, we express contempt for him. If we interrupt because we know that the other person was going to say something, we are also hinting that the other person is boring and predictable.

When we hesitate to give an answer, we show the interlocutor that we care about him and his opinion. We show respect, so we get respect in return.

2. You have some time to focus

As described by Michael Masterson, most people in business follow the approach “Shoot without taking aim” during the negotiations (i.e. they speak without thinking). On the other hand, they are so fond of talking that they give too much superfluous information.

However, each conversation should have a specific goal, especially in business. Otherwise, why would you bother to start a conversation? Making a pause before you answer, you will be able to find the right words that will bring benefit both to you and to your interlocutor.

3. You find it easier to express your thoughts

Many people use parasite words in their conversation to connect their ideas (“sort of”, “well…”, “you know”). This gives a bit of time to think about the following sentence. But the speech itself sounds vague and unconvincing.

If you reflect on the answer, you will have some time to collect your thoughts and articulate them.

4. You seem smarter

No one respects those who are talking incessantly and do not listen to the interlocutor. If you pause before answering, you will be considered a thoughtful person, and your words will not be unnoticed.

This trick will not only help you achieve greater respect in your job, but it will also strengthen your relationship with the loved ones. After all, every time you think about your words, you express love and respect. This is very important in any relationship.