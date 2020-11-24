What Kinds of Themes Are Fun for Parties?

The New York Post reported in 2019 that a poll of U.S. adults looked into the social habits of various age groups and their relationships with events. The results showed that nearly a quarter was motivated to attend those that had a unique theme.

Themed parties are almost always more fun. Not only can the host bring out his or her creativity when putting it together, but it brings the opportunity for guests to show off their creativity by dressing up. Plus, it’s much easier to figure out the best food, decor, entertainment, and activities when you’re following the theme.

So what kinds of themes are the most fun for a party?

Hawaiian

A Hawaiian party is ideal for an outdoor event when the weather is warm – you can even fill up a sandbox to set up a “beach.” Your guests can dress-up in Hawaiian shirts or even don grass skirts paired with leis. Serve snacks like coconut and macadamia nuts, provide fresh fruit kabobs with banana, pineapple, and mango, and tropical beverages like pina coladas and strawberry daiquiris. Set up a playlist with luau party music and host Hawaiian entertainment – consider hula dancers for hire, they’re sure to be the highlight of your event.

Arabian Nights

The live-action animated musical fantasy film “Aladdin,” released in 2019, brought back all those memories of beautiful Arabian nights from the 1992 Disney classic. It makes a perfect party theme that can include delicious Moroccan cuisine. Ideally, you’ll host it in a tent, complete with red and gold drapes, curtains, and fabrics that create a luxurious interior. The decor might also include “flying” carpets, lanterns, “genie’s lamps,” and palm trees. You can hire belly dancers for entertainment, perhaps a percussion band to play traditional Arabian sounds, or just put on the Aladdin soundtrack.

Hollywood Glamour

Looking for glitz and glamour? Or perhaps a fun way to watch the Academy Awards with your friends? This theme is a perfect idea. Guests can put on their red carpet best, and you might even provide drive-up valet service, greeting your guests with a glass of vino or a cocktail while they’re “interviewed” and captured on film. Inside, create a chic lounge look using items like illuminated cocktail tables, votive candles, and lamps accented with crystals, with a white shag carpet in the center to create a hip Hollywood-style club atmosphere one would find at an “after-party.” You could hire a band that plays oldies from Hollywood’s golden era or put on a playlist of songs from Oscar-winning movies. Budget-friendly playlists are always around on various streaming platforms.

Around the World

This is a great theme for those who love to travel or enjoy celebrating their ancestral roots. You can ask your guests to arrive dressed in native garb and bring a dish from their chosen country so you’ll have pot luck of different foods from around the world. Consider games like trivia based on geography and various customs. If you’ve ever been on the “Small World” ride on Disney, use it as inspiration for the decor with everything from shamrocks and pots of gold for Ireland to paper lanterns and fans for China. You could even have a beer or sausage tasting station to represent Germany’s Oktoberfest.