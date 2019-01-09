The Ultimate Goalkeeper: 5 Amazing New Year’s Resolutions Worth Keeping for a Lifetime

The New Year is a time for reflection and planning ahead for a better future. You get to start afresh and make plans for a happier and more successful year.

In 2018, 53% of Americans made resolutions to save money and lose weight or get in shape. These are great resolutions to make but often times, we forget about them after a month or so.

But resolutions don’t have to be so finite. Think of them as goals you’re setting yourself to improve. Here are five good New Year’s resolutions you should consider making in 2019 and beyond.

1. Read More Books

Books are a great way to gain a new perspective and outlook on life. They have a lot of great benefits no matter what you read. They help you learn more, improve your vocabulary and stimulate your mind.

You don’t need to set yourself an unrealistic goal of a book per week if you don’t read that fast. Set yourself a goal of a few chapters each day or whatever you can manage best.

Find some books that interest you and take it from there. Instead of social media or TV, spend some time with books instead and you won’t regret it.

2. Reconnect With Old Friends

The best thing in life is the people we share it with. People help enrich our lives and teach us new things about ourselves. They give us memories to cherish and it’s important to have good relationships.

If there’s an old friend you haven’t seen in years, give them a call. Get in touch and see if they want to grab a coffee sometime.

Reconnecting with old friends can be very rewarding and it could lead to something great.

3. Learn a New Skill

A good goal to make is to try and learn a new skill. Whether it’s to help you with your career or a new hobby, it can be very rewarding. You could take classes in cooking or sports and make new friends too.

It’s important to keep improving ourselves to see how much we can achieve. Is there something you’ve always wanted to try but never gotten around to? Now is your year to do it!

You don’t need to invest a lot of time or money into it either. There are apps that can help you and free online courses you can do at any time. So there’s no excuse not to try!

4. Stop Procrastinating and Get Things Done

This is something that’s much easier said than done, but there are a lot of great ways to do it. Sure, we all say we’ll try harder to get stuff done tomorrow, but in the moment it’s not so easy.

Set yourself smart goals throughout the day to make your workload easier. After a big task, give yourself a 10-minute break. Break up your tasks and reward yourself for your achievements.

You’ll find that this makes your tasks much more achievable and less daunting. It may mean that you won’t resort to procrastinating quite so much!

5. Make Small Steps to be Healthier

Many of us make the New Year’s resolution to become healthier and try to adopt a strict regiment. But it can get too overwhelming and it’s easy to let it all slip too soon.

Instead of going super strict, go easy on yourself with small steps. Add more greens to your plate each meal and take the longer walk home. You can increase the pace and get more healthy as time goes on, but start slow.

When your health goals are smaller, it makes it easier to stick to them. Before long, it won’t even feel like a resolution and it’ll be a way of life!

These Good New Year’s Resolutions Are Worth Keeping

New Year’s resolutions don’t need to be a failure. You can make good New Year’s resolutions that can last a lifetime and love every second of them. In no time, you’ll reap the benefits of your new goals and it’ll improve your life.

