Tips for a Healthier, Happier You

Every life is worth living. No matter the circumstances you’re going through, or the problems you’re facing, you deserve to live a healthy and happy life. Yes, you!



In Mexico, it is called pura vida. It means the raw, naked quality of life; or the purity of life. Maybe you’ve been setting resolutions at the start of every year for a while now, but it hasn’t been working out as you’d hoped.

It’s time you learned that you don’t need to make outrageous promises you would probably end up not being able to fulfill. As the saying goes… little droplets of water make a mighty ocean… so, therefore, the little changes you make every day, through desire, dedication, and motivation will go a long way to making your tomorrow brighter.

Let’s look at some of those changes. First stop, Spiritual:

Get Spiritual

Now this might sound a little off as not everyone believes in spirituality, but in simpler words, it just means connecting with something much deeper than yourself and finding inner peace and tranquility. From the words of Thomas Merton “You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith, and hope.”

Be One with Nature

Get some sun. Take a walk in the wild. Dig in the dirt. Live a little more. Just be alive. According to David Strayer, a psychologist at the University of Utah, “our brains aren’t tireless three-pound machines; they’re easily fatigued. When we slow down, stop the busy work, and take in beautiful natural surroundings, not only do we feel restored, but our mental performance improves too.”

Stress reduction, improved concentration, immune system boost and improved mental health are just a few benefits of spending time with nature.

Next stop, the body:

Drink water

Start your day with a glass of water. It keeps you hydrated, refreshes your mind, and helps to move nutrients to your muscles so that your metabolism can run smoothly. A healthy body makes for a happy person.

Eat superfoods

Include a lot of superfoods that contain vitamins, to keep you healthier, more energetic and stress-free for the day. Try not to skip meals, even if you’re too busy to have a decent one, have a fruit or a salad, something to sustain you till your next meal.

In order to balance your blood sugar and prevent energy surges and irrational mood swings, you should include whole plant foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts in your diet. These foods are rich in the nutrients that are necessary to boost brain chemicals which in turn make you feel good.

Exercise regularly

Now, you don’t have to go out of your way to do intense, laborious workouts every single day of the week, what you need is regular exercise, which can be daily as long as it’s not intense.

According to research, the risk of getting depression, stress, dementia, heart diseases, diabetes, and even Alzheimer’s can be greatly reduced by up to 30% with physical activity, such as walking, taking the stairs, running and exercising.

Keep smiling

You never know just how far a simple smile can go. How much better it can make someone’s day. “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” – Thich Nhat Hanh.

Maybe you’re not confident enough because you don’t have that perfect set of teeth, you so desire. However, that shouldn’t stop you from being happy.

Having specialist and experienced professional helpers like Tigersmile can help you more effectively achieve your smiley goals and keep you genuinely happy.

Smiling doesn’t just make you feel better, it also makes the recipient feel good about themselves, even if for a brief moment. Knowing that you helped put on a smile on someone’s face is enough to make you feel good about yourself.

Take proper care of your body

Another step towards a happier and healthier you is proper overall body maintenance. The body covers many parts and each part has to be pampered and treated with care in order to have a general wellness.

Make sure to keep a regular appointment with your healthcare provider — and that includes when you look and feel healthy. It will help you to establish any health risks and prevent them, and keep your body in check.

Even when you’re away from home and on a business or leisure trip alone or with your family, always establish a good relationship with your physician. To be well certain about your health and fitness conditions on your trip, you could choose to include a Gifted healthcare professional in your entourage — especially if you’re traveling as a group. It’s just like your absolute travel health insurance for peace of mind.

Next is the mind:

Have a one track mind

“Show me your friends and I’ll tell you who you are.” Surround yourself with negativity and it’ll eventually rub off on you. Be around people that feed you positively and soon you will be sharing this with those you love too. It’s important to believe the best about yourself. Be particular about what you choose to think about throughout your day, focus on thoughts that make you feel better about yourself always.

Set clear goals

Everyone has a purpose, and so do you. Focus on yourself and what you want to achieve in different areas of your life – from your career or business to health and relationships, personal development to futuristic goals. Ensure that your goals are attainable, realistic, specific, measurable, and timely. Setting unrealistic goals will only end up making you feel unfulfilled and unaccomplished.

In conclusion, when you talk about complete health and wellness, you’re talking about completely balancing the mind, spirit, and body. They are not independent of each other, so when you make an effort to have a positive mindset, also think about the physical and spiritual part of it.