Spring Cleaning Tips for Your Apartment

Spring is in the air, which means it is time for some spring cleaning! Let’s be honest, spring cleaning is not exactly how you would like to spend a nice Spring day, but it is a necessary task. Spring cleaning does not have to take all day, especially if you are doing it right. Here are some tips that will help speed up the process of spring cleaning your apartment.

What You Will Need

In order to get started, you are going to need all of your supplies. Everything listed below can be found at your local Target or Walmart.

Vacuum (with all attachments)

Microfiber Dusting Cloths

Antibacterial All Purpose Cleaner

Mop (Swiffer Wet-Jet will do as well)

Bathroom Cleaner (Clorox or Ajax is perfect) – you may also want rubber gloves for handling these cleaners

New Sponges

Set Your Game Plan

It does not matter if your luxury apartment is large or small. The best way to get started with your spring cleaning is to prioritize your rooms and tackle one room at a time. This way if you are not able to get every room done, you are at least able to feel a sense of accomplishment from completing the rooms you use frequently. Another reason to game plan one room at a time is that it will help keep you from getting overwhelmed.

Declutter

One of the first things you should do in each room is declutter. Anyone that has watched an episode of Marie Kondo on Netflix, know it is always best to pare down your possessions to just those few favorites that bring joy to you and your space. The best way to get started with this is to create four piles of keep, donate, recycle, and throw away. Keep in mind, if you have not used something in the last year, chances are it can be donated, thrown out, or recycled.

Time to Dust

Most people think you should vacuum the floors first, but that would be incorrect. It is best to always dust the ceiling fans and light fixtures first in each room (this is where your microfiber dusting cloth comes into play). This will help prevent you from having to vacuum the floors twice. See? We are already saving time!

Let Those Dirty Kitchen and Bathroom Surfaces Soak

Let us be honest with each other for a moment, this is a safe space. We probably do not clean the surfaces of our kitchen and bathroom as often as we should. These areas are just crawling with all sorts of bacteria. The best way to thoroughly clean these areas is by allowing whatever cleaner you are using to soak on the surface. Wait 10 minutes before rinsing with a new sponge, this way you will kill more bacteria and have to do less scrubbing.

Now that the spring cleaning of your apartment home is complete, it is time to enjoy the wonderful Spring weather. So, get out and have fun. You deserve it!