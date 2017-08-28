How to Create a Breath-Taking Garden?

Don’t have a green thumb, but want to grow your very own garden? If you are a woman or man with a million things to do with no knowledge about gardening, then lazy gardening is for you. By selecting the right plants and working the system, it is possible to grow a garden with minimal effort.

Besides planting flowers and vegetables, there are a few other things you can incorporate to spruce up your outdoor space, such as adding mesmerizing fountains, interesting sculptures. You can even hang night lights that will illuminate your garden and create a romantic feel.

Plants that Grow Themselves

The best way to know which flowers and plants will grow easily in your area is to search for native plants. Local nurseries are also a source of information worth using for your garden. In general, here are some outdoor plants that are easy to care for:

Buddleias: These plants flower and attract butterfly. Once you get them going, they take care of themselves.

Ground Cover Roses: Put these in a planter and watch this drought-tolerant flower bloom.

Itoh peonies: This cross-bred flower combines tree peonies and herbaceous peonies. They grow well in some climates. Just give them a bit of organic mulch, and they are happy!

Red-Flowered Yucca: Another drought-tolerant plant does well in high heat. So, if you forget to water it, you just might find yourself with flowers blooming.

Dusty Miller: Great in a hanging planter, Dusty Miller looks good nearly year-round.

The best part is, you can plant all of these in any pattern you want – circular, spiral, etc. – and create a fairytale-like conglomeration of amazing flowers.

A Window Garden of Herbs

Impress your visitors and act like you are a real chef by growing a window garden of herbs. This location in your home means you will see the plants on a daily basis, so watering them as needed shouldn’t be tough. Because some herbs hog water, some grow faster, and so forth, be sure to plant these in their own pots. Herbs to try out are:

Basil

Oregano

Rosemary

Thyme

Chives

Sage

In a few short weeks, you’ll be serving pasta with fresh basil and able to say, “Thanks! I made it myself!”

Add a Patio Set in the Middle of Your Garden

Adding a patio set in the middle of your vegetable or flower garden might seem like a silly idea at first, but just imagine the serene, stress-free atmosphere you’d be able to enjoy on a perfect summer day. Depending on your taste, you can choose from a variety of sets – ones made of wood, plastic or steel. The point of it all is the pleasurable feeling that you’ll be able to embrace in this homelike oasis, which will also look irresistible to anyone who lays their eyes on it.

So, whether you have a green thumb or not, there are a number of easy things you can do to create the garden of your dreams. Don’t be afraid to try something new, like adding furniture in the middle of your garden. Embrace the adventure and enjoy the benefits.