5 Reasons A Screen Door Can Improve Your Home

These days screen doors are not only purchased for practical purposes. There’s now a diverse range of different screen doors that add style to your home and make great first impressions with your guests. Here are 5 reasons why they make a perfect addition to your home.

Say “No” To Unwanted Pests

During the summer months, pests can be a real problem. Whether it’s house flies, mosquitos or any other bugs we’d all rather they stayed outside where they belong instead of invading our homes and causing us countless problems. You may be thinking that the solution sounds simple- keep the doors shut. But by doing this you lose lots of natural light and prevent the cool breeze that’s so welcome during the hot summer months. By investing in screen doors you can have the best of both worlds. Screen doors will also keep out unwanted debris such as unruly leaves and litter making them the perfect solution to your summer problems.

Increase your Home Security

Any addition to your home that increases your security has to be a positive one. Approximately 6 burglaries will have taken place in the time it’s taken you to read this piece, that’s one burglary every 21 seconds, so make sure you consider additional security features before you have your screen doors fitted. Extra locks can be installed to doors that are made to measure meaning that it’s going to be far more tricky for those unwanted intruders to gain access to your home. There’s also an option to choose from fiberglass, aluminum and stainless steel mesh allowing you to take control over how secure you would like your screen doors to be.

Improved Ventilation

In the hot summer months, there’s nothing better than feeling the fresh cool breeze passing through your home. What if we told you it’s possible for this to happen without having to turn on the air conditioning unit and bump up your energy bills. The mesh feature on screen doors allows you to keep the doors open at all times whilst staying safe and keeping out the pesky bugs meaning that there’s a constant airflow gently moving throughout the house. A poorly ventilated home can create a humid and warm environment which can lead to a range of different issues. These include increased risk of mold growth and flare-ups of existing health conditions such as asthma. Who knew ventilation was so important?

Make A Great First Impression

First impressions do count and we only get one chance to make them which is why it’s key to have the front of your home looking spotless and stylish. Your front door is the first thing that your guests will notice when approaching your house so why not amaze them with a contemporary and custom made screen door. There’s a range of different styles and colours to choose from that suit every home whether you have a modern home or a more vintage style. A great looking front door that offers so many other benefits such as bug protection and improved airflow.

Better Overall Comfort

A house is not a home if you can’t feel completely comfortable there. By installing screen doors the benefits create an overall more pleasant environment for you to live in. Peace of mind doesn’t have a price tag and increasing the level of security and improving ventilation means that the whole family can sleep better at night knowing that they don’t have to worry about any nasty surprises. Overall, screen doors are a clever investment that will leave you with more than just a stylish new look.

Summary

These are just a few reasons why installing screen doors can have not only a huge impact on your home but your quality of life as well. So, if you’re looking to make some home improvements at some point in the near future, then there are plenty of benefits to installing a screen door to your home.