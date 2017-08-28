5 Easy Ways to Take Care of Yourself So You’re Better as A Whole

In a world where the kids, your spouse, work, and home obligations and duties take precedence over everything else in life, it’s easy to forget about yourself. While it’s not a big deal when this happens on occasion, it’s bad news when it happens all the time. Self-care is one of the most important things you can do for yourself. You can’t be the best version of you when you’re running on empty all the time. Before you wear yourself completely out, get sick, or feel as if you can’t do it anymore, set aside a little time each day to take care of you with a few of these very simple suggestions.

Exercise

Perhaps you don’t think you have time for this, but you do. Join a yoga class, go to a dance class, or just spend 20 minutes taking a long walk outside. The more you exercise, the better you feel. You have more energy, you sleep better, you develop self-confidence, and you improve your mood. It’s impossible to feel exhausted and overwhelmed when you take time to care for your body and mind.

Learn to Say No

It’s one of the best skills to learn. You say yes to more than you want, more than you have time for, and more than you care to people who ask favors of you. You do nobody any favors when you say yes to things you don’t have time for or simply don’t want to do. Now is the time to learn to say no. People understand when you can’t do things every time they ask. If they choose to get upset with you or treat you differently because you can’t benefit them, that’s their problem. Learn to say no.

Allow A Little Vanity

As a mom, wife, employee, business owner, or any other title you’ve taken on, you might feel you don’t have time to worry about how you look. That’s not true. You’re going to be happier and more confident when you feel good about yourself, which is why you should schedule time for your own vanity. Non-invasive beauty treatments are on the rise, and many women are feeling more confident and capable when they take advantage of what they have to offer. You can learn more about non-invasive beauty treatments on this page. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad about wanting to look and feel good for yourself and for your family.

Create New Sleep Habits

A walking zombie isn’t who you want to be. It’s time to prioritize your life and make sleep a priority. You need at least 8 hours of sleep each night to function at full capacity, and it’s time to get that. Go to bed earlier at night. Learn to put aside what you didn’t finish if it’s not a priority, and get to sleep. You’d be surprised how much more you can accomplish when you have a full night’s sleep on your side.

Schedule Something You Love

Whether it’s time alone to read a book you’ve been eyeing, to get a manicure or pedicure, or to go see a movie all by yourself, schedule some time every week or two that’s just for you. It need not be hours of your life scheduled just for you. It can be one hour a week you do something you love. It’s a chance for you to take care of you and have something to look forward to all the time.

You are important. You can’t be a good mom, a good wife, a good anything if you’re not taking care of yourself. An empty gas tank can’t drive a car, and an emotionally and physically empty woman can’t run her family without stopping to refuel. Take some time for you when you need it.