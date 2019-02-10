4 Unbelievable Ways to Boost Your Mental Health

Your mental health encompasses your overall well-being and your ability to deal with everyday life circumstances and situations. Lots of people think that mental health always needs professional help. While that may be often required, there are ways to enhance mental health on your own.

Let’s dive in and see what you can do for yourself to improve your mental state.

1. Keep cool

This doesn’t only mean the metaphorical sense, but also the physical sense. The many nights we are not sleeping well could be caused simply because our sleeping area is too hot or too cold. The optimal temperature should be between 60˚ and 67˚ Fahrenheit. Deprivation of a good night’s sleep at the very least will cloud up your thinking, and wreak havoc in your brain. Besides keeping cool, there are a number of bedtime habits that you should either do away with or add for better sleep such as keeping to a scheduled time to sleep, avoiding late night alcohol and caffeine, and designating the area you sleep in for only sleep and no other types of activities, especially day time activities to mention a few things.

2. Past-life

Past life regression is not something that everyone believes or takes seriously, but those who do will swear by it. There is a specific kind of hypnosis that works through this and essentially suggests that we carry evidence — emotional, psychic and probably even physical — of our past lives into our current one. Julia Cannon from Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique explains that regression therapy can boost your mental health by helping you get to the true root of a problem. During a professional session, you might envision negative, traumatic emotions from a past-life which are still active in your current life. By gaining conscious awareness of the said memory, you would be better equipped to handle the negative impact it has on you now. If you opt for sessions, you need to be open-minded and not rigid in your acceptance of this technique.

3. Focus on one thing

Our minds are usually racing and jumping from one thought to another in no time. One moment you think what to have for lunch and the next or within the same moment, you are remembering a bad, negative experience you went through. This does not allow you to notice what is going on in the here and now and being focused now gives you more chances to eliminate things that are bothering you. Whenever your mind wanders, bring it back to the present.

4. Do something for someone

When you help someone, it builds your self-esteem and you feel more needed. It enriches and expands your life in ways you are not aware of. Helping others in need puts things in perspective for you and gives you a more positive outlook on life.

Gratitude

It might sound cliché, but counting your blessings and not your problems is a big booster. There are many other ways to help boost mental health. You can start these ways and others right now. We all live in a stressful world and clinical depression and anxiety is a real thing. Do what you can for yourself to not reach that stage and enjoy your life.