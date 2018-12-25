Winter Knit Fashion for All Levels of Knitters

The colder months of the year offer plenty of opportunities to accessorize. The days and nights can feel long but when you knit as a hobby, you have an activity to take up your time with something enjoyable. Knitters of all levels can take advantage of the colder months to improve their skills and create gorgeous pieces.

Yarnspirations has a huge selection of yarn and knitting pattern options available online with plenty of ideas to inspire every knitter. Curious as to what winter essentials you can create yourself? Read on.

Headbands

A handmade winter headband can be a lovely gift to give someone during the holidays or even if you’re not making gifts, this project can be fun to carry out on your own. Either way, knitting headbands can be enjoyable and easy with the help of a good pattern and there are plenty of variations to challenge all levels of knitters.

You can create fishtail braided headbands that have a unique look, an Iverson headband with a distinct knot at the front, headbands with braided textures, lace headbands, headbands in the shape of a bow, and more. A headband is a great place to start because you might just want to branch out once you fall in love with your finished product and create a whole set of matching winter accessories.

Scarves

A more advanced knitter might dive right into a project like an infinity scarf or a scarf with intricate detailing. But for beginners especially, a scarf can be a simple way to start getting comfortable with the knitting process. After all, a basic scarf has a simple pattern and even one made with a simple garter stitch can end up looking great. With plenty of simple scarf knitting patterns out there as well as complex ones, there is endless opportunity to create good-looking scarves for the colder months of the year. There’s the basic garter stitch scarf but there’s also a seed stitch scarf, a dash scarf, and more.

Arm Blanket

These blankets have the double appeal of looking like a lot of fun to make as well as looking gorgeous once completed. They’re fast, simple, and make excellent gifts to give to friends and family during the holiday season. They’re made like the name implies: you use your arms in place of knitting needles and weave thick knots to create a blanket. You can get creative with your yarn selection for this project when it comes to the colours, though one thing’s for sure: you’ll need to work with a very thick yarn.

Loom Hat

With the help of a small loom device you can create all sorts of hats in various patterns and styles. Especially great for beginners, knitting a hat on a loom can be educational as it teaches you to see what your stitches should look like. Aside from your yarn of choice and a knitting loom, you’ll only need a knitting hook and yarn needle to carry out this project.