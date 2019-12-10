Who Is The Most Influential Fashion Icon 2019

Why do we buy certain things without paying attention to others? Statistics has clarified something.

The global search engine for fashion items Lyst summed up the annual statistics and finally found out who has set the trends for the whole of 2019. We are not surprised by the results: Meghan Markle is the most influential person among fashionistas. According to statistics, after her public appearances, girls searched for similar clothes in online stores.

For example, after she appeared in five different shirt dresses during her royal visit to South Africa, this category of goods became 45 percent more popular. In addition, Meghan can be thanked by the J Crew brand (thanks to only one appearance of the duchess, 102 percent more people became interested in the brand) and Club Monaco: a dress like that of Markle’s was sold out in less than a day, and searches for the model grew by 570 percent.

In addition to Meghan, our fashionable preferences are influenced by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Billie Eilish and Cardi B. However, Kim Kardashian was not popular in the recent years, not even in the top ten.