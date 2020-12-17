Hottest Headwear for Winter 2020-2021

Below is an up-to-date guide to the most stylish hats for the fall/winter 2020/2021 season.

Long beanie hats

A beanie hat is ideal for everyday casual looks. This model is practical and suits absolutely everyone due to its elongation – it can be worn as you like, taking into account the shape of the head and the characteristics of the hairstyle.

It is not recommended to combine a beanie hat with a classic style, but it can be ideally combined with jackets, parkas, leather jackets, jeans, and tracksuits.

A hat with a pompom

A hat with a pompom is distinguished by an abundance of textures and colors. This model always remains trendy, except that in the coming season, the actual size of the pompom has changed from very large to medium.

This can refresh the image and make it more youthful. It can be combined with a coat, a down jacket, a sheepskin coat, or a parka. It would be nice to complement the look with a warm scarf and loose hair falling in waves from under the hat will make the image even more stylish and flirty.

A beret

Elegant berets are an impeccable headwear for romantic natures. They are perfectly combined with trench coats and classic coats made of dense fabrics – wool, cashmere, suede. Stylists do not recommend wearing berets with brutal unisex jackets or rough leather sheepskin coats. Feminine, tight-fitting clothes are much more suitable here.

When choosing a beret, pay attention to its texture – felt and tweed models look the noblest. Remember that this headwear should not completely cover the forehead, its back edge should be located closer to the back of the head. The beret looks stylish when shifted to one side: this is done to create the effect of deliberate negligence.

A cap

A cap is headwear for the most progressive street style heroines. It can be safely combined with jeans and leather skirts, oversized sweaters and tight-fitting dresses, feminine coats, sheepskin coats, and oversized down jackets, shoes with heels and rough boots.

Choose options according to the weather – there can be leather, woolen, felt, suede, tweed and even cotton caps. Of course, black is the most versatile (and very effective) color for a cap. In general, they are beautiful in any color and with any print. For example, checkered ones.

A mohair hat

A voluminous mohair hat with a lapel is what a fashionista needs if she wants not only to keep warm in bad weather but also to look stylish at the same time.

Mohair is a woolen yarn with the finest long fibers: all things made from it are warm and airy. You can combine such a fluffy warm hat with sophisticated coats and fur coats, as well as with sports and casual jackets.