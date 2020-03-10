Fashion Items of the Past Decade That Will Be Trendy Forever

Even though fashion is changeable, it is cyclical. Let’s have a look at the most significant fashion items of the past years, which are never late to buy and which will always be trendy.

Faux fur coat

Eco-thinking is the main trend of the past decade. Therefore, Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Giorgio Armani and other fashion houses have abandoned natural fur resolutely in favor of bright colored fur coats from animal-friendly materials. Buying an eco-fur coat is never too late.

High-waist Jeans

In the noughties, jeans went way too low and looked indecent on the hips. But in the 2010s, the trend was replaced by more restrained and stylish high-waisted trousers that have a visual slimming effect and make legs longer. No matter how much designers would like to go back to the 1990s, high waist remains in the collections.

Down jacket

Ten years ago, down jackets were not so popular. Due to the efforts of Balenciaga and Vetements, this item moved to the city streets. Voluminous, even giant down jackets are now appropriate both with jeans and with a dress.

Belt bags

This accessory belongs to the 1990s, but it has triumphantly returned back to fashion. It’s not going to disappear: a belt bag is permanently present in the collections of the best brands. Why, there is nothing surprising in it: a belt bag is really a convenient and practical thing. And you can wear it on your shoulder.

Hoodie

A sweatshirt with a hood is often used in designers’ experiments and artistic collaborations. Streetwear fans are especially excited about this. Yet, common fashionistas love hoodies: Ariana Grande, for example, wears them with knee-high boots on heels.

Sneakers

The main fashion idea of the 2010s is that sneakers are no longer athletic shoes. Therefore, they are released not only by Nike and Puma now, but by all luxury brands without exception. Sneakers are put on even with Haute Couture dresses, as manifested at the Chanel show, for instance.