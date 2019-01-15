Accessories That Make You Look More Stylish

When you choose them correctly, accessories can style up any outfit. Before you choose any accessory for your outfit of the day, you should make sure that they go well together. Here are some of the best accessories that you can use to make your outfit more stylish:

Unconventional Pearls

Pearls seem to be in fashion all the time. You will find them in everything from shoes to tops and hats. Whether you choose to wear pearls on your neck or hands, they will add style to your entire outfit. You can also make a pearl headband to crown your head in style. People are also starting to love baroque pearl earrings, which are very stylish.

Dainty Jewelry

The right jewelry can be quite flattering and chic. For instance, a simple necklace that has a small pendant can make your outfit look classy. Dainty jewelry allows you to add some spark to your outfit without going overboard. You can also wear simple wristwatches with minimalistic style bracelet or bangles. Also, to find the most affordable style of watches, look out for ladies watches for sale as there are always promotions or great deal finds happening.

Scarf

If you do not feel like wearing a bandana, necklaces, or handkerchiefs, you can opt for a scarf. The best thing about a scarf is that you can wear it many different ways. If you want to tie it, you just need to fold it in half and place the pointed end on the front.

If you are attending a casual event, you can roll the scarf tightly and tie it around your neck. When you are having a bad hair day, you can use the scarf as a headband.

Chunky Belt

Sexy and rugged belts can make any boring outfit look interesting. If you want to make a statement, you need to opt for chunky belts. You should pair it with a boring blazer or a simple top to draw attention to your waist. In doing so, you will end up with an eye-catching accessory that makes your outfit look better.

Nostalgic Sunglasses

Most designers are taking inspiration from past fashion trends and you can see this in the returning sunglasses trends. From barely-there Matrix glasses to wire-frame glasses, you have many styles from which you can choose. If you are not daring when it comes to choosing your wardrobe, you should opt for simple cat-eye sunglasses because they are classic.

Hair Accessories

In the past few years, people have been exploring nineties fashion, which explains the reemergence of clips and puffy headbands. You can accessorize your outfit with big silk or velvets headbands. You can also wear metal barrettes and bobby pins in your hair. If you are into big hair accessories, you should try oversize ribbons.

Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are also making a big comeback. You can add them to your outfit in many different ways – you can opt for jeweled, big, or small hoop earrings. The most popular choice now is oversized hoop earrings with pearls. If you decide to wear big earrings, you should opt for smaller jewelry on other parts of your body: this way, you will not look like you are trying too hard.

Dazzling Evening Bags

You can add some sparkle to your boring outfit by choosing a beaded bag to go with it. A chic and vintage bag can give your outfit more texture. You can also opt for embroidered silk or velvet pouches because they will go well with most things. This look can also work if you are going to the office – just make sure that you keep your outfit formal.

Masculine Hats

You can always spice up your outfit with a masculine hat, which will make you look stylish and sophisticated. You can channel your inner man by wearing a beret hat. If you are looking for a more masculine hat, you should go for the Baker Boys hat. You can only wear a hat when going to a casual event because the accessory would look out of place in a formal setting.

Structured Bags

This is the year of the structured bag and you should be ready to embrace it. Geometric and boxy bags look good with almost everything. Whether you are dressing for a night out on the town or going to the office, you can always make your outfit look more sophisticated by opting for a structured handbag.

If you want an ultra modern look, you should choose an angular and strong bag. On the other hand, if you want something that reminds you of the past, a box bag is the right choice.

Conclusion

The above accessories can make any outfit look much better. However, you should not try to wear more than three statement accessories in the same outfit. For instance, wearing a scarf, hoop earrings, and a chunky belt is a bit much.