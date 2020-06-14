5 Most Popular Types of Piercings

So you’re checking out piercings? Nice! You’re not even remotely alone in your pursuit of good piercings or even tattoos. As a matter of fact, piercings and tattoos are becoming more popular than ever before.

Yet, if you’re a newbie, then things might look rather intimidating at first glance. After all, piercings are rather permanent in nature.

But, no worries, we’re going to take a good look at the main types of piercings that you can get. Keep on reading for the full breakdown of piercing types and how they’re categorized.

1. Types of Piercings 101: Ear Piercings

Let’s start with the most popular type of piercing on a global scale. Under the umbrella of ear piercings, there’s a whole world of options.

There is the traditional earlobe piercing, of course. This piercing placement is rather commonplace, and if you’re a woman, you probably already have one. It’s usually one or more piercings that go through the earlobe around the bottom center of the area.

However, once you look up to the rest of the ear, there’s a host of options. There are the conch piercings, which lies on the lower cartilage right inside the ear, where it scoops inward.

In addition, there are the cartilage (or helix) piercings, which is basically any piercing of the cartilage around the top of your ear shell.

Needless to say, the sky (or ear) is the limit here.

2. Eyebrow Piercings

Now that we’re delving into piercings, we have to cover eyebrow piercings.

From Scarlett Johanson to Evanescence’s Amy Lee, many celebrities have rocked eyebrow piercings and they all shared the showstopper quality on the red carpet.

In short, eyebrow piercings encompass all piercings around (or through) the eyebrow area. They can be placed horizontally across the eyebrow. However, it’s much more common to see them placed vertically.

3. Nose Piercings

When it comes to nose piercings, there are very few other types of piercings that can compete for the sheer history that nose piercings have.

They’re one of the oldest forms of body art that started in antiquity and still live until this day.

Moreover, as with the previous types of piercings we’ve mentioned, there are many different categories of piercings placements that you can choose from.

For instance, you can go for a septum piercing, which can allow you to have one looped ring though both of your nostrils. If that not what you’re looking for, then you can just go for a basic nostril piercing through one of your nostrils.

4. Oral Piercings: Lip and Tongue Piercings

When it comes to oral piercings, you have two main subcategories that are quite popular.

Lip piercings are ones that are placed through a lip. From snake bites to medusa piercings, you can go for an understated look to a rather loud punky look.

As for tongue piercings, these are usually done in the center of the tongue to place a small stud or the bar piece of jewelry.

5. Navel Piercings

Shifting away from the face, navel piercings (also called belly button piercings) are a fun way to add style and color to your belly area.

Interestingly enough, even though they’re called belly button piercings, your belly button itself won’t be pierced. The piercing actually goes from the top rim of the belly button and out of the belly button cavity.

