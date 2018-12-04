Put the Pearly Back in Your Whites: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Teeth Whitening

When it comes to having an attractive smile, white teeth is the Holy Grail. While brushing and flossing at least twice per day is crucial for healthy teeth, it takes more than diligent scrubbing to keep your teeth white and bright.

Most of the foods that you take on a daily basis (including coffee, tea, and berries) contain color agents that can easily stain your teeth.

This makes teeth whitening a common cosmetic procedure all around the world. Because of its popularity, there are a lot of teeth whitening mistakes and misconceptions.

Before you book an appointment, here are some interesting things you didn’t know about the procedure.

1. Teeth Whitening Doesn’t Destroy the Teeth Enamel

Contrary to popular belief, teeth whitening doesn’t involve any shedding of the enamel.

The process works deeper than the enamel to remove the ingrained discoloration and stains. It’s a completely safe procedure.

2. Teeth Whitening Works Best Before Bedtime

Your teeth are more susceptible to restraining immediately after whitening, regardless of the home teeth whitening method you use. The teeth pores are more open at this time and can easily absorb color pigments.

If you’re using whitening gel at home, it’s recommended to apply it before bed to reduce the risk of restaining. This will also give your teeth an ample time to rehydrate and remineralize.

3. Whitening Gels Can’t Remove Stains Overnight

No product can whiten teeth in a few minutes or hours. It’s chemically impossible for a whitening agent to penetrate your teeth that fast without damaging it.

Typical teeth whitening results can take as few as five days and up to several months.

While there’s no immediate result, you can set yourself on the path toward a whiter set of teeth by implementing a regular whitening routine. You can start by brushing your teeth daily with whitening gel. Whitening agents work best through gentle polishing.

4. Your Teeth’s Shade of White is Determined at Birth

Your teeth’s natural color is set at birth. This means that the only thing that whitening agents can do is to remove the stains that have accumulated over time, retaining your natural teeth color.

If you’re still not satisfied with your teeth’s natural color, consider in-office bleaching by a professional dentist. According to Daniel Allen, DDS – go for practitioners that stay up-to-date with the latest research and technology on whitening teeth and other dentistry services.

Nonetheless, for the best smile, extremely white teeth may not be necessary. It’s the balance and symmetry of your teeth that’s important.

5. Teeth Whitening Isn’t For Everyone

While teeth whitening procedures are considered safe, it’s not the go-to option for some groups of people. This includes expectant women, people with gum diseases, adolescents who still have their baby teeth, as well as individuals with extremely sensitive teeth.

If you fall in any of these groups, it’s recommended to consult with your dentist to know the most appropriate way of whitening your teeth.

Get a Brighter Smile With Teeth Whitening

Undeniably, nothing feels better than a gleaming smile. But while looking for the best teeth whitening option for you, ensure that you look for professional services and only use prescribed products.

For more ways on how you can achieve a beautiful and healthy smile,