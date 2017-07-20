To keep your wig in the best possible condition for as long as possible it is important that you know how to take care of it.

Wigs need just as much maintenance and care as your own hair, and it’s important that you use the right products and take the time to look after it properly. However, many people in the UK don’t care for their wigs properly, and therefore damage them, meaning that you would need to buy an expensive replacement much sooner. To help you avoid that prospect, here are some top tips on how to care for your wig:

Choose the Right Products

Just like your own hair, your wig will need washing regularly. However, you can’t use a regular hair shampoo and conditioner on your wig. Instead, you should invest in a specialist wig shampoo and conditioner: these are gentler and won’t strip the fibres of your wig hair. They will also protect its colour and vibrancy. For the same reasons, you should also avoid using hair spray or shine spray on your wig, as these will make it become greasy and difficult to manage.

Avoid Heat Styling

You should never heat style a wig, particularly if it is made of synthetic materials. The heat of a hairdryer, straightener or curling tone could melt the wigs fibres and cause irreparable damage to it. Even if you have a human hair wig, you must be very careful with heat styling.

Instead, once you have washed your wig, you should comb it gently and then leave it to dry naturally.

Visit a Stylist

Most hairdressers will cut and style wigs, as well as your own hair. If you decide to change the cut of your wig, or would like it styled for a special occasion, then why not make an appointment with your favourite stylist? You should never cut your own wig unless you are an experienced stylist: just like your own hair, when your wig is cut it can’t be put back on! Leave any cut changes or complicated maintenance to a professional.

Don’t Sleep in Your Wig

Finally, it is important for you to remove your wig before going to sleep at night. Sleeping in a wig will lead it to develop knots and tangles as you move around in the night. What’s more, wigs aren’t particularly comfortable to sleep in, meaning that it could affect your sleep quality. If you take your wig off at night, be sure to place it on a wig stand, giving it plenty of room to breathe and to properly maintain its form and style. That said, if you nap during the day, particularly if you nap sitting upright in a chair, there is no need to remove our wig unless you wish to.