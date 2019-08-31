5 Plants for Beautiful Skin You Can Grow in Your Garden

Who has not dreamt of having flawless, ageless skin? If you are a beauty junkie, a good product to add to your skincare regimen is always worth the investment. But why spend so much on these products when you can find alternatives in your herb garden? Here are eight plants you can grow, which are also excellent for your skin.

Turmeric

Although more popularly consumed as a turmeric drink, this spice has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The natural antiseptic properties of turmeric may also help aid in reducing bacterial infection in your skin. If you have inflamed skin conditions caused by acne, eczema, or rosacea, turmeric may be the remedy you need. Check online for some suggestions on how to use it as a topical solution to ensure that you are not unnecessarily harming your skin.

If you can get your hands on fresh rhizomes, break them into small pieces and plant in individual pots. Keep the container moist, but well-irrigated. Once the rhizomes are fully grown, you can harvest and dry them to make powder; otherwise, you may brew the rhizomes fresh or make a paste to apply topically on the skin.

Chamomile

Chamomile tea is known for its calming effect. But apart from drinking chamomile as a tea to relax and help you sleep, you can also use the tea to rejuvenate your skin. Studies show that this plant is high in alpha-bisabolol, which may brighten, lighten, and freshen the skin. Many beauty products use chamomile as an active ingredient.

If you plan to grow chamomile in your garden, put the pots in areas that get a lot of light. Water occasionally and once the plant blooms, harvest and dry the flowers.

Aloe Vera

Every beauty-obsessed person knows about the benefits of aloe vera. The plant is an excellent moisturizer and may also aid in reducing inflammation. The cooling effect of the plant makes it the perfect first-aid to minor burns. Apart from topical application, you may also add aloe vera gel to your morning smoothie for added skin-quenching benefits.

Since aloe is technically a member of the cacti family, it is best to keep it under the sun. Water sparingly and keep the plant away from too much moisture.

Mint

Mint has anti-pruritic properties which make it an excellent natural remedy to itchy and inflamed skin. Mint is also known to contain salicylic acid, which is a compound used to cure acne and reduce sebum production. To use mint, mash a small number of leaves and use the paste to spot-treat pimples. You may also brew the leaves and use it as a foot soak to heal dry and cracked skin.

Mint is pretty low-maintenance and prefers to be left alone. Just keep it watered once in a while, and pull out any weeds if you see any.

Lavender

Similar to chamomile, lavender is primary used to relax and soothe. But apart from this, lavender also has anti-inflammatory properties. Dried flowers may be infused in toners and creams to help reduce irritation and inflammation. The lovely smell is only a bonus to the calming and relaxing effect of lavender.

Lavender does not like too much moisture. Keep your plants in well-irrigated pots and place them in an area that gets enough air circulation. Prune the leaves occasionally to stimulate growth, but be careful not to cut off too much.