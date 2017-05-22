Why Celebs Keep Getting Into Trouble

There is something that just keeps celebs getting into trouble. A week does not end before a celebrity is caught on the wrong side. Whether it is an altercation with the law or just being caught on camera behaving badly. And this trend is not just limited to Hollywood stars. Even sports stars and entertainers from other regions are joining the very same trend. There are many possible reasons why this is so. Two that are quick to come to mind are that they are being set up by the paparazzi or they are just being human like the rest of us.

Whether The Paparazzi Causes The Trouble

There is a growing outcry over how the paparazzi is staging crises for celebrities. They intentionally orchestrate an event so that they get the best photo. Can you really blame a mercenary for not having the best ethics?

Or The Celebs Are Just Obeying Human Nature

For someone who has grown big in the entertainment industry, it makes sense to be more cautious. Just being mindful of what you are doing is important. You cannot afford to go around doing ordinary people things. It is a luxury that you simply do not have anymore. But somehow it is only the celebs that do not understand this. The result is that they give their public relations team continues headaches.

The rapper Tip “T.I” Harris puts it so bluntly in his song titled, “My Life, Your Entertainment”. In this song, he goes on to tell of how he does the things he does just so that he remains relevant. Both to his gangster roots and his career in the entertainment industry.