6 Celebrities Who Play Casino Games

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a very successful poker player and won the California State Poker Championship in 2004. He is also a very good Blackjack player and claims that he was once banned by a casino for being too good at the game and winning too much money. Fortunately he is still able to play the game that he loves at online casinos.

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly is just as well known for her successes as a poker player as she is for her acting career. She has shown that women can be just as successful as men at making a career from playing poker. This really shows that women don’t have to conform to traditional stereotypes and this highlights the truth about what the media tells us about beauty.

Tiger Woods



Blackjack is said to be Tiger Woods and he has been spotted in the casinos of Las Vegas playing at the tables. His winnings are thought to be as much as $1 million which sounds a lot but is nothing compared to the money that he has earned throughout his golfing career.

50 Cent

It is rumored that 50 Cent has gambled as much as $500,000 on a single bet. It is not known how much he has spent in total on playing casino games or how much he has won in total but this kind of spending either has the potential to end really badly or really well.

Pamela Anderson

It is well known that Pamela Anderson enjoys playing casino games and it is rumored that she only agreed to marry Rick Salomon after she lost a bet to him while they were playing poker. Although this marriage was annulled she did marry him again six years later but this marriage ended in divorce.

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire is known to have been quite successful in playing casino games and probably did make quite a bit of money. However, he did become involved in an illegal gambling ring which led to him being sued and most of his winnings went on paying the fine. Playing at online casinos means that you do not have to worry about being caught up in anything like this.

The main difference between celebrities and ordinary people when playing at an online casino is the amount of money that they have to spend. Do not be too disheartened about this though because even though they can gamble higher amounts, this also means that they have a lot more to lose.