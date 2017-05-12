Just One Exercise Will Get You a Perfect Bikini Body: Reverse Plank

It is never too late to start preparing for the swimsuit season. To complete the preparation as fast as possible, it is best to choose the most effective exercise.
Today we will tell you about reverse plank – the exercise, which is not yet as popular as the classic plank, but no less useful.
Technique: how to perform the reverse plank?
- Sit on the floor. Straighten your legs. Place your palms on the floor spreading your fingers for maximum support.
- Tilt your torso at a 45° angle to the floor. Put your hands behind your buttocks so that they are level with the shoulders.
- Support your body weight with hands and heels lifting your buttocks.
- Lift the torso, legs and buttocks until they are on the same level as in the classic plank.
- Tighten your abdominal muscles and pull them in while your torso moves up.
- Keep this position for 15-60 seconds.
- Slowly lower the body.
Effect of the reverse plank
- Tight buttocks and calves. Compared to the conventional (or “straight”) plank, it gives a lot more load on the buttocks and calf muscles.
- Metabolism improvement. While you’re doing the plank, you can burn even more calories than when performing dynamic exercises. It has been noticed that most people practicing this exercise have almost no problems with the metabolism.
- Straight spine. Reverse plank ensures a better posture, because, by doing it, we engage the muscles that help to keep your back straight. This is especially important for those who work in the office.
- Relief from back pain. If you do the reverse plank at least 3-4 times a week, you will get rid of aches and gripping pain in the back. The plank (both reverse and classic) helps to work out all the muscles responsible for it.
- Flat stomach and more. When performing the exercise, it is important not to lower the pelvis or throw back the head – you should keep the back as straight as possible. Reverse plank not only strengthens arm muscles, abs and legs, but also stretches shoulder muscles.