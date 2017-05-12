Just One Exercise Will Get You a Perfect Bikini Body: Reverse Plank

It is never too late to start preparing for the swimsuit season. To complete the preparation as fast as possible, it is best to choose the most effective exercise.

Today we will tell you about reverse plank – the exercise, which is not yet as popular as the classic plank, but no less useful.

Technique: how to perform the reverse plank?

Sit on the floor. Straighten your legs. Place your palms on the floor spreading your fingers for maximum support.

Tilt your torso at a 45° angle to the floor. Put your hands behind your buttocks so that they are level with the shoulders.

Support your body weight with hands and heels lifting your buttocks.

Lift the torso, legs and buttocks until they are on the same level as in the classic plank.

Tighten your abdominal muscles and pull them in while your torso moves up.

Keep this position for 15-60 seconds.

Slowly lower the body.

Effect of the reverse plank