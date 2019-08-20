Home Gym Guide – How to Setup your Very Own Gym

People who find it a hassle to go to the gym can set up their equipment at home. This way, they can do barbells and treadmills before going to work. They also won’t need to pay for any membership fees when they have the equipment that they can use at home.`

On the other hand, there are a lot of people who might want to go to the gym from time to time to talk to their buddies and other regulars. However, there are days when they are too tired and don’t want to drive at the local gym especially if it’s raining hard or if it’s too hot to go outside.

Some might think that it can be expensive to buy their equipment. However, this should not be the case at all. You can learn more about how to set up your home gym in the following:

Pick the Right Equipment

You might get tempted to buy very expensive Bowflex or Treadmills. However, if your budget does not allow it, you can start with the basics. To set up, you have to get these pieces of essentials:

A yoga mat that you can use for stretching exercises and pilates

Resistance bands for strengthening your body

Kettlebells for resistance during body workouts and weightlifting exercises.

Dumbbells for upper body strength

Medicine balls that are used in strengthening exercises

Foam rollers for massaging the muscles

If you have specific workouts that require a special set of equipment, you should prioritize those and add the others later on.

Where to Start

1. Know your Budget

There is high-end and branded equipment that can cost you thousands of dollars. On the other hand, there are also a lot of low-cost items that you can choose from when you are just starting. You can get these items from your local gym shop, department stores, or from online shops. If you find out that you need other items when working on your daily routine, you can add those some other time.

2. Find Quality Second-hand Items

When it comes to pieces of equipment, you may find yourself spending a lot if you buy them brand new. You can save a few thousands of dollars if you find something on online stores. There are bigger items such as dumbbells, benches, treadmills, pull up bars, and a lot more that you can purchase for half the price, and they are still in good condition.

3. Find Each Gear a Place of their Own

Some people keep their gym equipment under their beds or in places where it’s hard for them to access. People who do this may sometimes find an excuse to not exercise because they might find it a hassle to get their equipment. Avoid the temptation of skipping exercise by making a space for your gears. You can get cabinets or assign a dedicated space for your gym equipment which will encourage you to do routines regularly.

4. Get Comfortable

A home gym is lacking when you don’t have any Bluetooth speakers nearby or stocks of towels. Make the most of your gym and make sure that you enjoy every Pilates workout that you do. If there’s a lot of space, bring a mini-fridge in so that your favorite energy drinks or protein shakes are just a few feet away. However, you have to avoid bringing unnecessary appliances such as tablet or TV which can tempt you to binge-watch Netflix shows and you may forget to exercise a result.

When you do your workouts in the comforts of your own home, it can be more convenient in the long run. You won’t have to pack a bag or wait for showers because all the things that you need are inside your home. You can work with full-blast music on. The place can also be free of pressure from instructors, peers, and other gym members.

A Final Word

Fortunately, you can get what you need without breaking your bank account. Some stores offer second-hand main gym equipment and there are a lot of online shops that offer basic pieces of gym equipment. They can cost less than $100 as well. Look for the best equipment today by going into the right website.