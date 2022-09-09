Why Opt for Flat Wedding Shoes?

It’s 2022 so anything goes, this couldn’t be more true for Bridal Shoes as more women are not only sporting elegant flat wedding shoes but trainers too! Traditionally a bride would wear a full-length wedding dress with a huge train styled with a pair of killer stiletto heel shoes, but where is the logic in this since the wedding shoes will barely be visible? When wearing a dress that’s going to cover your shoes, why not take the opportunity to wear a pair of comfy flat shoes? At XY London you’ll discover their full wedding collection, where, unlike other bridal brands, this includes a comfy yet elegant wedding flats range ideal for the whole wedding party.

Whether you’re getting married on the beach, in the forest, at a church, or registry office flats should always be a strong contender, and that’s not just for comfort – you’ll see why from the following bridal flats we have selected.

There are many reasons why a huge percentage of brides are opting for flat wedding shoes, continue reading to find out just why you should ditch sky-high heels for stunning bridal flats.

Unique Designs

Are you a serious fashionista? Then these diamante sling back flats are the perfect wedding pumps for you. You’ll know that diamante bow details have been a huge fashion trend for 2022, and what better feature to incorporate into your wedding look. If you’re looking for shoes that are out of the ordinary, make an impact with these simple yet unique sling back shoes. These stunning bridal flat shoes prove that Wedding Shoes Flats can be worn by the most stylish women on their big day. Opting for flat wedding pumps isn’t always a choice, for some women it’s a medical necessity but with these slingbacks there’s no need for disappointment. Sling back bridal flats will compliment every wedding dress style whether that be short or a traditional long style, so you will not only look good but you’ll feel it too in the comfort of flats.

Perfect for Weddings in The Sun

Weddings in the sun are becoming very popular, this is where serious Instagram worthy content is made. It’s easy to see the appeal of a wedding abroad when the scenery is so beautiful, but what a lot of brides do not consider is the extreme heat. The ceremony of many weddings abroad is surprisingly often open to the elements with no shade, which as you can imagine can be unbearable. To stay cooler on your big day, opt for a pair of diamante slider Bridal Shoes to offer a huge relief by keeping your feet completely open. If your getting married on the beach diamante sliders are a good match, especially if you’re going for a boho vibe.

Simple Bridal Shoes

The saying less is more couldn’t be more accurate for Bridal Shoes, the wedding dress is the main attraction so let it do the talking. You absolutely cannot go wrong with a pair of flat pointed toe ballerina pumps, the elegant shape gives nothing but feminine vibes. Pointed ballerina flats are the perfect bridal shoe to compliment your dress, the simplistic classy look will never fail to disappoint. Your wedding will be one of the most important days’ of your life, therefore being comfortable so you can enjoy your day to the full is a must. Another bonus of wedding flats is that you’ll be able to keep your dignity by keeping your shoes on, when the DJ plays your favourite tune on the dance floor!

Ideal for any terrain

We’ve all been there at a wedding where a heel has sunk into the ground, and if you’re even unluckier it’s taken your dream dress with it leaving both stained beyond belief. One of the main practicalities of Wedding Shoes Flats is that you can eliminate the worry of loosing your heel in the ground, or even worse still falling over on uneven terrain! If you’re particularly clumsy flats are always the safer option, there’s no worse faux par than falling over walking down the aisle on your wedding day. With the variety of elegant top trending bridal flats on the market nowadays, think again if style was holding you back from converting to bridal flats.

Elegant Wedding Shoes: Flats

If you thought a classic bridal look could only be styled to perfection with a pair of stiletto court shoes, then you’ve got it all wrong. It’s just as easy to create an elegant timeless bridal look by opting for flat shoes, although choosing the correct pair is crucial. Ditch square toes for your big day and swap with a soft round toe, this will give an elegant Cinderella vibe to your fairy tale look. It’s easy to overdo it with diamantes in more ways than one, less is certainly more plus diamantes can also cause snagging to the material of a dress which is not ideal. A diamante brooch detail offers just the right amount of bling, enabling you to bring your dream wedding look to life.