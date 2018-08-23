Why is it Important to Have An Even Jaw?

People think of seeing a dentist when their teeth need to be checked for cavities or gum diseases. However, dentists are also trained to treat much more oral related health concerns. If you have a problem with your jaw, a dentist is the most excellent person to see. They are dental experts who will help by fixing an uneven jaw that could be causing numerous health problems.

An even jaw can have a significant impact on your overall health and give you problems such as migraines, headaches, popping ears, painful joints and many others. There are many people out there who do not know the cause of their discomfort. Only dentists can asses you and see the cause of your health issues especially when they are related to a misaligned jaw.

What causes an uneven jaw?

Some habits or conditions can change the jaw’s shape. They include:

It can occur in children born with a cleft lip.

Use of a pacifier in a child who is over three years.

Prolonged bottle feeding in young children.

Thumb sucking in children below five years.

Injuries on the jaw leading to jaw misalignment

Tumors on the jaw or in the mouth.

Air obstruction that leads to mouth breathing. Allergens or enlarged tonsils and adenoids may trigger this and cause breathing problems.

Signs of an uneven jaw

Some of the most visible signs of a misaligned jaw are:

Premature aging

A headache

Collapsed face

Sleep problems

Frequent biting of the tongue and inner cheeks

Speech problems

Discomfort when biting or chewing

Can a misaligned jaw be fixed?

Yes, a misaligned jaw can be fixed. According to a research carried out, your dental influences how you smile and how it’s perceived. With an uneven jaw, your smile may not appear pleasant or genuine, and that’s why you need treatment. In most cases, fixing an uneven jaw requires surgery. There are different surgical procedures, and the dentist chooses what to use depending on the cause of your misaligned jaw. Here some of them:

Maxillary Osteotomy

This surgical procedure is done to move the upper teeth and the jaw forward and align them with the lower teeth and jaw. It is performed on patients suffering from cross bites or open bites.

Mandibular Osteotomy

People with a protruding lower jaw and overbite have to undergo this surgery for correction. During the operation, the surgeon can either move your jaw backward or forward.

Genioplasty

This surgical procedure is used to fix a minor crooked chin. The chin bone is shortened at the jaw’s front to reconstruct both the chin and jaw.

Jaw wiring

Jaw wiring comes handy if the jaw is broken or has a fracture. It positions the jaw correctly and gives you a perfect look.

Conclusion

Fixing an uneven jaw is crucial as it can cause you immense pain and accelerated aging. You should seek treatment in time to prevent more complications. A dentist will assess your problem and decide the best treatment for you.