What Reduces The Risk of Endometrial Cancer?

Endometrial cancer is the most common type of oncology of the female genital tract today. According to many studies, an increase in morbidity is associated with an increase in the incidence of obesity.

This was told by the gynecologist-oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Bakkum-Gamez. The specialist explains: “Most types of endometrial cancer will develop and grow in response to estrogen. Obesity increases the level of estrogen, and the higher it is, the higher the risk for a woman becomes.”

According to the doctor, hormone therapy is also a risk factor: “Women with a uterus who take hormone replacement therapy only with estrogens have an increased risk of developing endometrial cancer.”

The expert notes that the average age of women diagnosed with endometrial cancer is 60 years. But the risk of developing the disease is reduced if progesterone is added to the hormone replacement therapy regimen.

An increased risk of developing cancer is observed in women diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and diabetes, with high blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Jamie Bakkum-Gamez advises to maintain a healthy lifestyle, be physically active, and eat right because maintaining a healthy body weight can reduce the risks of all types of cancer.