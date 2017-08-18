Top 5 Tips for a Beautiful Smile

When you have a smile you can be proud of, it’s a real confidence booster. There’s no need to hide away every time a camera comes out; instead, you can beam straight into the lens and show your perfectly white smile off. A stunning smile is, however, a hard thing to obtain. In order to get to the bottom of how to achieve a beautiful smile, we thought we’d ask an award-winning dental practice, known for being the best dentist London has to offer, for their top five tips.

1. Floss daily

Flossing can help remove plaque from between your teeth and can get to areas a toothbrush can’t. Flossing daily will prevent tooth decay along with gingivitis. If teeth are left alone, plaque along with tartar can build up, which can ultimately lead to tooth loss. To floss properly, simply tighten the floss around your finger and place it between your teeth. Gently slide the floss up and down a few times. If you notice any bleeding, it’s probably down to gingivitis or gum disease. Continuing with a daily flossing routine should see any bleeding that’s associated with mild gingivitis stop after a couple of weeks.

2. See your dentist regularly

Routine cleanings every six months can ensure good oral health along with that all-important beautiful smile. If your cleanings are irregular, you may end up with periodontal disease, which has been linked to swollen or bleeding gums along with heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes.

3. Giving up smoking

If you smoke then it should come as no surprise to you that smoking stains your teeth. Smoke stains that are superficial can potentially be polished off, but it is also known to soak into the enamel. Smoking will also attack healthy gums and has been known to make them recede and develop pockets around teeth. This can make teeth not only appear longer but also creates dark spaces between them, which isn’t exactly what you want if a beautiful smile is your goal.

4. Cut down on coffee and red wine

Drinks such as coffee and red wine are well-known as quick fire ways to stain your teeth. Much like smoking, they can contribute to a superficial stain which can be polished off, but they can also lead to internal staining. Drinking through a straw can help to reduce any stain on your teeth and may put you at less risk when it comes to tooth decay. It’s also recommended that you rinse your mouth with water regularly to prevent any dark liquid from sitting on your teeth for a long period of time.

5. Brushing twice a day

This should be obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people still need to be reminded. Plaque is known to harden into tartar, and by brushing frequently, you can help your teeth remain whiter and healthier. How you brush your teeth is also an important aspect. The best way is to angle the bristles of your toothbrush towards the line of your gums at roughly 45 degrees. Brush with gentle, small strokes, making sure to focus on one or two teeth at any one time. Brushing this way will encourage gum health and remove most of your plaque.