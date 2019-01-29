Stay-at-Home Moms Prone to Broken Marriages and Depression

When you started your family, it probably sounded like a dream; you must have taken a step back from your career, you should have asked the boss for fewer hours of work or you might have requested your boss to offer you the option of working from home. If you continue going to office regularly, you will soon find your husband feeling jealous about the fact that you have to go out for a demanding job every day. This is when you decide to work from home so that you can give enough time to your family and also your office at the same time.

In the US, the number of women who are working from their homes grew steadily, and there are also many women who engage themselves in part-time jobs at a rate which is double than what men do. Women do it dreaming of not having to spend long hours at the office and instead stay at home. But often it is seen that stay-at-home moms get more stressed and sad about many things. This decision of working from home after giving birth to your baby doesn’t often bring happiness. Women who are working from home often experience career regret, family guilt, anger, sadness and other emotions compared to working moms, according to a recent study.

The resentment, anger and all the negative emotions often are directed towards the career of the spouse. Although the SAHMs have the golden ticket of not having to spend long hours in their offices, they get jealous about the jobs of their spouses even though they have to spend demanding long hours in offices. Stay-at-home moms often get bored and frustrated with the monotony of their pressing jobs as a mom and as an office worker.

Resentment and jealousy about the career of your spouse also stem from the reason that the spouse who stepped down on the career ladder might feel less worthy about the fact that they’re contributing less as against the spouse who is working more and contributing more. Such negative feelings also stem from a weird fear of missing out on things. They don’t get any career advancement due to the fact that they’re working partly from their homes and they’re not totally involved in the office.

Outwardly, it may seem blissful whenever you think of taking care of your children of managing the household. At the same time, working outside your home may seem to be glamorous but all these have their own benefits and drawbacks.

Mental Toll

One of the consequences of working from home is the Big D – also known as depression. Being cooped up in your home by yourself for a large part of the day is never a good thing. Couple that with postpartum depression, which new mothers often experience, and that’s a potentially fatal mix.

Then comes the other mental health issues such as anxiety and general stress that these mothers experience. For the overwhelming majority of women, it becomes too much to handle.

Getting Help

If you too are someone who has given birth to your child and has not been able to come to terms with your stay-at-home parenthood, you need to first recognize that you need help. Try and find a licensed psychologist to help you overcome some of the inner pain you may be feeling. If leaving your home is not an option, you should visit an online counselor who can counsel you. Take a look at E-Counseling.com for more details regarding online counseling services who can help. However, if you can swing it, the recommended channel is traditional counseling. Don’t hesitate to go for therapy sessions. It’s something that can drastically improve your stay-at-home life.