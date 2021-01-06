Scalp Micropigmentation Clinics – How to Choose the Best for You

Scalp micropigmentation is a popular cosmetic treatment for several hair loss problems. This innovative treatment is a go-to option because it is not invasive, is more practical than artificial hair fibers, and is relatively cheaper when compared to alternatives like hair transplants.

The treatment process involves using a fine thin needle to apply microdots of organic pigments into areas of the scalp that need the treatment. The outcome of this micropigmentation process will then imitate the natural hair follicles and give the scalp that natural look of a fresh haircut. Sounds simple and straightforward, right?

Yet, things could go south with your treatment if you are unable to make a well-informed choice of a scalp micropigmentation clinic.

But, in a day and age where there are more scalp micropigmentation clinics than ever before, how do you choose the best SMP clinic or center for you?

In this article, we will show you the downsides of making a poor choice, why it is important to make the right SMP clinic choice, and finally, how to choose the best SMP center.

You can visit scalpmicropigmentationclinics.com to know more about what to expect from a good facility.

Why You Need to Choose the Best Scalp Micropigmentation Clinic

There are rarely ever any side-effects from an SMP if it is done at one of the good scalp micropigmentation centers around. But there have been reported cases of side-effects that mostly come from people who made a poor choice of a clinic or specialist.

What’s more? Because it is more difficult, time-consuming, and painful to correct or remove a scalp micropigmentation treatment than it is to get it done, you want to ensure that this process is done properly on the first attempt.

This is one reason that knowing how to choose the best clinic for you is important. That said, here are a few of the complications that may arise from going to a bad SMP center:

A patchy look that is caused by the merging dots. This happens if the dye is too deep into the skin. A good micropigmentation specialist will prevent this. Irregular hairline because the technician has little SMP expertise. Allergic reactions to the pigment because the patient wasn’t tested or a toxic pigment rather than an organic pigment was used. The pigments washing out because the pigment was applied superficially. Bluish-green hue from black pigment because the pigments were not properly mixed. Infection because the environment of the procedure is not sterile. Worsened cases of skin conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo because the conditions were not checked before the treatment.

How to Choose the Best SMP Clinic

Here are some important factors to consider before you choose a scalp micropigmentation clinic:

1. Experience and Reputation

It is important to consider the overall experience and reputation before you choose a micropigmentation center.

Find out how much experience the clinic has with administering SMP treatments. If it is close to you, then visit and ask to see and verify any evidence of SMP procedures that they’ve done before.

You also want to learn more about their reputation as well. So, while online information about the clinic of interest helps, it will be very useful to speak with people who have had this treatment there. Their experiences before, during, and after treatment will guide you. Online reviews also go a long way in reputation assessment.

Having said that, ensure that you don’t sacrifice reputation and experience on the altar of proximity. If you can find a good one close to you, then that’s fine. Just don’t settle for anything.

So, if you’ll need to take a trip to the best micropigmentation clinic, then take that trip. You’ll be glad you did.

2. Certification

Certifications matter a lot where expertise is concerned. So, be wary of any SMP center with little to no proof of certification. Do they have all the certifications required to conduct a delicate and sensitive process like SMP?

Find out where the technicians at the clinic got their SMP training and certifications and if they have any in the first place.

Meanwhile, most academies are also approachable. So, you can check with them if you would like to verify a clinic or specialist’s credentials.

3. Pigments

During your consultation visit to the SMP center, be sure to ask about the pigments that they use. What are the ingredients in them? Are the pigments organic, non-toxic, and specially formulated for SMP? Are they FDA-approved? Also, ask if an initial test will be conducted to check for allergic reactions to the pigment.

4. Treatment Process

Since you now have a good idea of how the SMP process works, you can ask about how the clinic does the treatment including how many sessions you need to attend for a full treatment. Observe the environment where the procedure is done to see if you will be comfortable there.

Do they also have aftercare services?

If after your inquiry you realize that their process doesn’t add up or you are a bit skeptical and uncomfortable about it, then you may want to consider another center that makes you comfortable.

Want to learn more about the SMP treatment process? Click here to read more about the process.

5. Cost

How much is the scalp micropigmentation?

The cost of treatment varies with location, size of the area to be treated, and modifications during the process. But the average price of an SMP is usually between $400 to $1,500.

So, before you choose the clinic, ask for the cost of a full SMP treatment to know if it is within your budget. You can also ask if they have any payment plans or schedules or if the cost is capped and fixed.

Conclusion

A scalp micropigmentation process will be successful and hassle-free if it is done by a good SMP technician or specialist. It is, however, important to do due diligence by checking for the best SMP clinic around you to get the treatment. Remember that undoing or correcting a micropigmentation is no mean feat at all. So, it is best to go to a place where they know their craft.

A good scalp micropigmentation clinic should have the right tools and pigments, strong expertise, affordable pricing, years of experience, and a good reputation. The work environment should also be sterile and comfortable while the technicians must be well-trained and duly certified.